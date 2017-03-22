Council updated on fire-protection news

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -

The number of open-air fires and other fire incidents has dropped to 18 in 2016, from 26 in 2014, illustrating the positive impact of tightening up regulations around setting fires in Hamilton Township, Fire Chief Kelly Serson told councillors this week.

“Unfortunately, fire statistics still demonstrate the loss of at least one structure and several injuries annually in the community as a result of poor or non-compliant open air burning,” according to his report on updating the bylaw prescribing times and conditions when fires are allowed.

Under new changes adopted this year, no one can have an open-air fire without a permit, regardless of size.

Even a bonfire in the backyard, asked Councillor Pat McCourt asked.

That is right, the chief said.

The cost of a permit is now $35, down from the current $40 for residential open-air fires and up from the $25 farm permit. Commercially set fires cost an additional $95, up $5 from last year. These are annual permits.

When asked, the chief said a number of methods will be used to inform residents, including signs near the municipality's population signage, newspapers, and the Camborne municipal sign outside of the municipal office on County Road 18.

Because of the severe drought last year, fire permits were not issued for several months. Several other rural municipalities did the same thing in Northumberland County.

Last week, two Forest Hill Drive residents complained to council about a brush fire which did have the required permit, but was creating massive smoke and high flames which they felt put their health at risk. It was extinguished eight hours later, after numerous calls to the municipal office. A full report is expected next week, but Serson said firefighters originally thought the call was for a house fire and did not understand it was a nuisance fire.

In other fire-related news, the fire department is ordering a new fire pumper tanker at a cost of $617,750 to arrive in 2018 — another fire truck will be needed the following year, councillors heard.

The 2017 municipal budget approved $450,000, but the price of vehicles has risen since a report was done on equipment costs. A committee of firefighters and managers reduced the number of features on the vehicle to reduce the overall cost to something which will still require dipping into reserves to pay for.

When asked by Councillor Scott Jibb if these items cut from the new vehicle were things that threatened safety, the chief and two deputy chiefs assured him this was not the case.

In one final fire-related matter, Council agreed that a policy needs to be in place supporting municipal staff who are also volunteer firefighters, so they are not penalized for not coming to work if they have been out fighting fires the night before.

One full-time municipal staffer and two part-timers are in this situation, councillors heard.

The wording for this protection must still be developed.