Charlie Sheen has claimed there are other stars in Hollywood attempting to keep their HIV-positive diagnosis a secret.

The 51-year-old actor went public with his own diagnosis in November 2015, after several of his exes attempted to blackmail him to keep his condition a secret.

And in an interview on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Wednesday, Charlie alleged that there are other Hollywood actors and actresses also suffering from the condition, but added he would never take it upon himself to “out” them.

Asked by host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, “Do you think there are more people in Hollywood that have HIV that wouldn’t dare come out and say it like you did?”, Charlie replied, “I know who they are, but I will take that to my grave.”

His headline-grabbing statement was just one of the shocking revelations Charlie made during the interview, in which he also recalled once being offered a naked lap dance from Lady Gaga.

According to the former Two And a Half Men star, he received a call from Gaga’s people asking if he would star in the singer’s X-rated video.

“So I get this call, from some douche bag. He says, ‘listen, Lady Gaga is going to do the first X-rated video on MTV. She’s going to be a stripper in a bar and the only person she’s going to lap dance for is Charlie Sheen’,” Charlie explained.

Gaga then came on the phone to explain the concept to Charlie, with the actor claiming she told him the video would see “Britney (Spears), Lindsay (Lohan) and Lady Gaga rushing through traffic to get to a strip joint. They are the dancers!”

Charlie added: “Gaga said ‘I’m going to go full nude, are you prepared?’ I said I was born prepared!”

However, while he and Gaga had a long conversation about various topics as well as the video, the project never went ahead.

Charlie also spoke to Kyle and Jackie about a wild night out he had with Lindsay after she filmed a cameo on his comedy show Anger Management back in 2013.