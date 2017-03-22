Boyer’s hosted March Break Hockey Day in Cobourg

Boyer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Cobourg was the host for a March Break Hockey Day March 14 at the Cobourg Community Centre.

Open to the entire Northumberland hockey community, it was a free event for minor hockey players and goalies aged five to 12.

The format included multiple one-hour sessions of on-ice time with mini-drills and mini-games and a special coach — Toronto Maple Leafs alumnus Rob Pearson, who is now a Boyer’s team member, working out of the Pickering location as fleet manager.

After each on-ice session, Pearson wore his Maple Leafs jersey on a visit to each change room to meet with the children, take pictures and sign autographs. He was accompanied by Boyer dealer principal Jason Boyer, who handed out custom Boyer min-sticks to each participant.

That would be a lot of sticks, since more than 80 skaters and goalies were on hand.

“This was Boyer’s first Hockey Day in Cobourg — and we hope it will become an annual event, like it has become in some of our other communities,” the press release said.

Also helping out were Boyer sales rep Justin DePoce, six Cobourg Cougars players, and two local high-school volunteers whom Pearson had coached in the past.

Boyer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Cobourg is a Division of Boyer Auto Group, founded in Apsley in 1981 and now boasting nine dealerships with 12 brands.

“The Boyers have always been big supports of youth minor hockey in all of their communities, and are happy to be bringing their love and support of the sport to Northumberland,” the release said.