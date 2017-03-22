The Baltimore Ice Dogs are the Ontario Minor Hockey Association atom CC finalist. Hanover won the OMHA championship at home this past Saturday, defeating the Ice Dogs in three straight games after winning back-to-back games in Baltimore the previous weekend. The Ice Dogs still have two remaining tournaments; this weekend at home for the Cross Boarder Clash and next weekend in Aylmer. Pictured team members are: (front) Reece Herman; (middle, from left) Zane MacLeod, Ashton Gorveatt, Caleb Rightmyer, Hunter Hogg, Keagan Grycko; (back, from left) trainer Shawn Herman, coach Mike Ivatt, Ben Ivatt, Zander Herman, Ben Hansen, Myles Klassen, Carter Moore, assistant coach Paul Moore and assistant trainer Mike Gorveatt. Absent from photo: manager Ed Hogg.