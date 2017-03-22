Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre was pleased to learn it is the recipient of proceeds from the Cobourg Shoppers Drug Mart in their 2016 Tree of Life campaign.

Pharmacist and owner Alan Tonna and his staff presented a cheque for $1,663 recently, marking the sixth consecutive year Cornerstone was chosen as the beneficiary of their annual Tree of Life campaign.

This four-week initiative among Shoppers stores offers customers and employees the chance to donate to organizations that make a difference to women's health in their own communities. Over the last 14 years, these campaigns have raised more than $26-million nation-wide, benefiting more than 450 local women's health organizations.

Each store's associate-owner makes the selection as to which local organization will receive this support.

Cornerstone works to break the cycle of family violence by providing immediate shelter in crisis situations, as well as counselling and prevention services throughout Northumberland County.

“The support from the community that the annual Tree of Life Campaign receives is truly amazing,” Cornerstone manager of community engagement Carly Cunningham said.

“We are thankful for the staff and customers of Shoppers Drug Mart Cobourg who make this possible year after year, and for their support in helping to break the cycle of family violence in Northumberland County.”

• • •

COBOURG — What could be more Canadian than Anne of Green Gables?

And yet, even though the author Lucy Maud Montgomery was a Prince Edward Islander, her book has long been beloved around the world. I visited the site a decade ago and found brochures written entirely in Asian script. And my grandmother, who lived in the remote north-Georgia hills as a little girl, was so fond of that familiar story about the engaging little orphan.

VOS Theatre has chosen this play for this Canada 150 year, and are announcing audition calls for a production to run July 13 to 22 at Victoria Hall in Cobourg.

Fabulous roles are available for actors of every age, with try-outs to take place in the Victoria Hall Citizens' Forum March 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and March 29 from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

For more information (and to book your audition) visit vostheatre.com.

• • •

COBOURG — Horizons of Friendship invites you to take a moment later this week for their silent auction.

On Friday and Saturday, you can drop by Northumberland Mall to take a look at the china, silver, crystal, collectibles, toys, linens, furs, books, jewelry, flat art and memorabilia on offer. Then, you have until 4 pm. Saturday to make your bid.

All proceeds support Horizons, a Cobourg-based charitable organization that provides help to the local community, as well as establishing partnerships in Central America and Mexico through which social-justice and people-centred programming can flourish.

• • •

PORT HOPE — Just a reminder from the Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority that they are accepting applications until March 31 to the Port Hope Trees for Rural Roads Program.

Learn how you can receive your free trees to be planted next to rural roads in the Municipality of Port Hope by visiting http://www.grca.on.ca/programs-stewardship.html.

• • •

PORT HOPE — Northumberland United Way is planning a little extra fun for the Float Your Fanny Down The Ganny event on April 8 — a Lucky Ducky Race.

Along with the crazy craft and serious paddlers making their way down the Ganaraska River, there will be an event featuring adorable little yellow ducky toys as a United Way fundraiser.

You can get your duck now, at the Port Hope and District Chamber of Commerce, the United Way office and at the Lauria car dealership (a signature sponsor of the event). It's $10 per duck, or three of the little guys for $25. Five hundred of them will be made available.

Then, on Ganny day, the duck event takes place at 11:45 a.m. with a release at the Barrett Street bridge. The owner of the winning duck gets a $200 prize. The second-place duck gets $100, and the third-place duck wins its owner a package of tickets and gift certificates for businesses in Port Hope — thanks to prize donors The Social, Capitol Theatre and Olympus Burger.

• • •

PORT HOPE — Do you like having fun, meeting new people and supporting your community?

If so, volunteering with the Port Hope Fair could be a perfect fit.

This community-run event is a popular local tradition that requires hundreds of volunteers each year to make it a success.

“We are looking for volunteers to enjoy and support a variety of events during the year,” fair president Connie Martinell said.

Opportunities include volunteers to help during the fair on the gates, with the animal shows, assisting with the exhibits — there are many jobs that can suit a variety of interests and whatever time commitment can be given.

And there are opportunities throughout the year as well as that special September weekend, Connie said.

“We enter a float in the Canada Day and Christmas parades, and we welcome fun-loving volunteers to help decorate and ride along,” she said.

As well, they are hosting a Canada Day Demolition Derby on the fair grounds this year, and there are plenty of ways volunteers can be a part of the fun.

And new members of the board of directors would be welcome.

The Port Hope Fair is a program of the Port Hope and District Agricultural Society, whose purpose is to encourage awareness of agriculture and to promote improvements in the quality of life of those living in the agricultural community. The fair promotes conservation of natural resources and supports activities that enrich the rural lifestyle — and it's also fun for all ages.

The Port Hope Fair recognizes volunteer hours for students by the way, and appreciates any amount of time volunteers are willing to give.

If you are interested, contact Connie at volunteer@porthopefair.com and let her know your area of interest.

• • •

Around Town appears weekly, and welcomes your news. If you have information of interest, contact Cecilia Nasmith at 905-372-0131 ext. 314 or at cnasmith@postmedia.com or twitter.com/NT_cnasmith.