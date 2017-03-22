A cake recipe featuring maple syrup

Although the weather has not been perfect for maple syrup production, the work of collecting the sap and evaporating it down to syrup is underway.

There are several commercial operations in Northumberland and more smaller family type operations. We were driving home from Brighton the other day and I noticed a smaller operation on the north side of the road. It was a postcard setting.

There was a level plain from the road to the face of a steep hill; the hill was studded with mature maples stretching a half mile in breadth. Smack dab in the middle was a small weathered wooden shack with the smoke just rolling out of a chimney. It was a little too far off the road for a good visual; but it was a pleasant reminder of days gone by.

The recipe is straightforward. You could use a cake mix if you choose, but there is no substitute for maple caramel and real whipped cream.

MAPLE CARAMEL CAKE

Ingredients

Cake

2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for pan

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground cinnamon

2 large eggs

½ cup unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus more for pan

1 cup granulated sugar

1 ½ cups sour cream

2 apples, such as Honeycrisp, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

Caramel Sauce

1 cup granulated sugar

6 Tbsp water

¾ cup maple syrup

¼ cup 35% cream

¼ cup cold unsalted butter, cubed

Topping

¾ cup 35% cream

3 Tbsp maple syrup

3 Tbsp sour cream

Method

Preheat the oven to 350ºF.

2. Butter and flour a 9-inch square pan.

3. Whisk flour with baking soda, baking powder, salt and cinnamon in a small bowl. Set aside.

4. Combine butter with eggs and sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer. Using the paddle attachment, beat mixture until smooth. Stir in half the flour mixture, then half the sour cream. Repeat additions. Stir until well mixed. Fold in apples, then scrape batter into prepared pan. Smooth top. Bake in centre of oven until a cake tester inserted into centre of cake comes out clean, 45 to 50 min. Remove from oven and let cool completely, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

Caramel Sauce

1. Stir sugar with water in a large, heavy bottomed pot. Place over medium-high heat and let caramelize, without stirring, until sugar turns a deep golden brown, about 10 min. Gradually whisk in maple syrup and cream, being careful to avoid splatters. Boil, until mixture is smooth. Whisk in butter, and then remove from heat. Let cool to room temperature.

Topping

1. Using an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat cream until firm peaks form, 2 to 3 min. Whisk in sour cream, then maple syrup.

2. Using the sanitized handle of a wooden spoon, poke holes in cake, staggering each about 1/2-in apart. Pour all but 2 tablespoons of caramel over top of cake, smoothing with a spatula and filling the poked holes. Top with whip cream mixture, then drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons of caramel.

