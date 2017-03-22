$100-million LLRW storage details released

PORT HOPE -

The same Toronto-based contractor who began building the first cell of the new low-level radioactive waste facility in Port Hope for $16-million last year is doing the next three cells, plus operating the site, with a further $100-million contract.

The old Welcome facility location is being re-engineered and configured to become a permanent home for historic LLRW from the former Canadian government-owned Eldorado plant in Port Hope, now the privately-owned Cameco Corporation located along the shore of Lake Ontario.

Most of the of the low-level radioactive contaminated waste on private and public properties is being located and will eventually be transported to the new facility, all paid for by the Federal government.

“ECC/Quantum Murray LP is the prime contractor building the (remaining) waste-storage cells of the engineered above-ground mound on behalf of the Port Hope Area Initiative,” Canadian Nuclear Laboratories spokesperson Bill Daly said.

“ECC/Quantum Murray LP will operate the long-term waste-management facility during the receipt and placement of waste from the clean-up of sites within Port Hope, scheduled to take place between 2018 and 2022.”

Cell 1 should be fully constructed by this fall, according to a media release. The storage cells will “encase the LLRW with multi-layer base line and surface cover systems.”

“Under a a previous contract, ECC/Quantum Murray is also building the first cell of the engineered mound,” Daly said

At the same time in nearby Clarington, the same type of construction is going on. The contractor for what is known as the Port Granby Project is AMEC-CB&I Joint Venture. Movement of the LLRW began into the new facility at Port Granby last November.

Asked about the local economic spin-off of this work, Daly said the pair of projects have “already generated millions of dollars in subcontracts for regional businesses, including equipment and building supplies, paving, engineering services and landscaping.” As well, more subcontracts will be let as the contract work unfolds.

“While work is underway, the prime contractor and all sub-contractors will adhere to stringent health and safety plans, as required by CNL under its Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission licence for the Port Hope Project. Contractor requirements for the protection of the public, workers and the environment include dust management, occupational health and safety, radiation protection and traffic safety plans,” a press release states.

“A decontamination station will be built to ensure that trucks are free of contamination before leaving the site.”