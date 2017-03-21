Cobourg Cougars remain unbeaten in playoffs

COBOURG -

The Cobourg Cougars remained undefeated through six Ontario Junior Hockey League playoff games Monday night.

A 3-1 victory gave the Cougars a 2-0 lead in their North-East Conference semifinal series against the Wellington Dukes in front of 823 spectators at the Cobourg Community Centre. The Cougars swept their first round series against the Kingston Voyageurs and are the only unbeaten team left in the OJHL playoffs.

“Any time you can get up on a team in a series, especially when you have another game back right at home (Wednesday) to, in our mind, put a stranglehold on it, it's important,” said Cougars captain Josh Maguire, who has three goals in the first two games against the Dukes. “The biggest thing for us this year in playoffs has been not to worry what the score of the series is and just go out every game like it's a Game 1 – you're trying to set a tone, set a momentum and let it carry on every shift.”

Following a scoreless opening period Monday night, the Cougars and Dukes traded power play goals in the second. Maguire tipped in a shot from the point to give Cobourg a 1-0 lead at the 2:35 mark before the score was evened up later by Wellington's Colin Doyle six seconds into a man-advantage at 13:17 of that middle frame.

Maguire tallied his second goal of the contest, which stood up as the game-winner, at 7:33 of the third. Ryan Casselman bolstered the lead to two at the 9:23 mark.

Wellington was 1-for-6 with the man-advantage. Doyle's quick goal was the only power-play marker the Dukes have notched in 11 opportunities during the first two games, including the final 1:27 of regulation time Monday night.

Cobourg led the OJHL in penalty killing during the regular season with an 89.30% success rate.

“Our PK has been huge for us all year,” Maguire said. “It would be nice if we stopped giving other teams' power plays so many chances, but it's helped that our PK has been so solid this year.”

Monday night, the Cougars had to protect the same 3-1 score that they battled back from to win the series opener Friday night in Wellington.

“That's a huge emotional game for us,” Maguire, who had the first goal in that late two-goal rally before Cobourg eventually won 4-3 in double-overtime, said of the Game 1 victory. “It shows the amount of character we have in our dressing room that we never back down and we never roll over and never say die.”

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is set for Wednesday, 7 p.m., at the CCC. The series shifts back to Wellington for Game 4 on Thursday night at 7:30. If necessary, Game 5 will be in Cobourg on Saturday night at 7 p.m; Game 6 in Wellington at 7 p.m. and Game 7 in Cobourg on Monday at 7 p.m.

Maguire said the Cougars need to stick to their style of play and keep finding ways to put the puck past Dukes netminder Connor Ryckman, who has faced 105 shots in two games while allowing the seven goals.

“It's just a matter of knowing what works for us,” Maguire remarked. “Getting in front of Ryckman and getting shots through from the point, creating a lot of traffic and burying rebounds. It's our style. It's tough, gritty hockey and that's kind of our identity so we have to keep doing that.”