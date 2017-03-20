Immel House ceremony planned for May 26

GRAFTON -

Plans continue to be made for the grand opening ceremony of the Immel House in Grafton as part of Alnwick/Haldimand Township’s Canada 150 celebration.

Completely restored on the outside, the building is attached by a hallway to the historic Grafton Town Hall.

The public is invited to attend the May 26 event at 10:30 a.m., says Councillor Bernadette Murray who is overseeing the celebration.

There will be a reception with food, students are being invited to attend, as well as a piper and the municipality’s new town crier, Liam Cragg.

Three families associated with the building’s past, Immel, Aird and Lawless, have been invited to participate, as well as representatives of all levels of government, plus the chamber of commerce and other organizations.

An update of the Grafton walking tour brochure will be completed in time for the celebration and there will be a “Sesquicentennial Souvenir” version as part of that. It includes some new photos of the Immel House as well as other pictures of Grafton’s historical buildings.

