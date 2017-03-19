The Cobourg Cougars rallied with two late goals in the third period to force extra time before winning the opening game of their Ontario Junior Hockey League North-East Conference semifinal series against the Wellington Dukes in double-overtime.

Connor MacEachern scored the game winner at 3:08 of the second overtime period in front of 771 spectators Friday night in Wellington.

With the Cougars trailing 3-1 late in regulation time, and goaltender Stefano Durante on the bench in favour of an extra attacker, Josh Maguire cut the deficit to one with 2:06 left to play before teammate Matt Carroll tied the score with 1:29 remaining on the clock.

Spencer Roberts tallied the other Cobourg goal, which evened the score 1-1 at the time late in the first period.

Mitchell Martan scored twice for the Dukes, giving his club leads of 1-0 early in the contest and 2-1 midway through the second on a power play. Mitchell Mendonca bolstered the Wellington lead to 3-1 with just under six minutes to play in the third period.

Cobourg out-shot Wellington 60-54. Durante made 51 saves in earning the win in net while Connor Ryckman stopped 56 shots in a losing cause.

The Dukes went 1-for-5 on the power play while the Cougars were 0-for-2. Cobourg had to kill off a penalty during the first overtime period.

Next up, the Cougars will host the next two games of the best-of-seven series Monday and Wednesday, with both starting at 7 p.m. at the Cobourg Community Centre.

The series will shift back to Wellington for Game 4 on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

As necessary, Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday in Cobourg, Game 6 Sunday in Wellington and Game 7 next Monday in Cobourg. The final three games would all begin at 7 p.m.