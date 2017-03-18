Less than a year until the torch is lit for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea and there’s still a burning question as to whether NHL players will participate in the Games or not.

Nobody is optimistic but anything can change in a New York minute.

While a meeting between the International Ice Hockey Federation and all the parties involved -- including officials from the NHL and the NHL Players' Association -- was cancelled last week, some are hoping there will be one last push to try to allow the best players in the world to attend.

The players have made it clear they want to go back but the NHL owners don’t have the appetite to shut down for three weeks and commissioner Gary Bettman indicated during his Canadian tour last week there’s not much interest in participating in these games but 2022 hasn’t been ruled out.

Though Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis has indicated he wouldn’t stand in captain Alex Ovechkin’s way if he wants to skip NHL games to go suit up for Russia, the parties involved may be forced to think twice if you listen to NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly.

He told Postmedia Friday in Ottawa the league has heard the noise some owners may not stop their players from going and will sit down at some point to come up with a league-wide policy on participation if the decision is made that NHL players won’t go next year.

“We’ve started giving some thought to that. It’s certainly not an issue that we have to resolve today,” said Daly. “I would be surprised if allowed it to be club-by-club issue at this point. I think there will be a league response.”

Since the NHL will likely frown upon any participation by its players if everybody doesn’t go then you’d have to think it could put fines in place for the owners or a suspension for the players that do decide to participate. In any case, there’s a lot left to be decided on this front.

THIS N’ THAT

The Washington Capitals will have a decision to make with blueliner Kevin Shattenkirk once the playoffs are over. Acquired from the St. Louis Blues before the deadline, he’ll be a UFA on July 1 and though he was brought to Washington as a rental there’s a belief if the club has any kind of playoff success the Caps will at least make a pitch to keep Shattenkirk. The problem is the Caps have to sign defenceman Karl Alzner, who is making $2.8 million this season, and will have a hard time making everybody fit under the cap. You have to think Washington will try to get the $5.5 million cap hit of defenceman Brooks Orpik off the books this summer. He has two years left on his deal through 2018-19 and was a healthy scratch last week so good luck with that. If they can find a way, the Caps will take a run at Shattenkirk but the New York Rangers are considered the frontrunner if he gets to free agency. The Caps also have to sign UFA forward T.J. Oshie and RFA defenceman Dmitry Orlov ... Buffalo coach Dan Bylsma still has three years left on his contract but league executives believe he is under the microscope. He’ll likely be back next season but the Sabres had better get off to a good start because they were expected to contend for a playoff spot this season ... If the Colorado Avalanche decide to re-tool next season and send forward Matt Duchene packing, they may also go in search of a new goaltender because Semyon Varlamov hasn’t gotten the job done. There will be lots on the market with the expansion draft in June.

RUMOURS DU JOUR

It sure doesn’t look like Dallas Stars coach Lindy Ruff will be back behind the bench next season. He has no contract for next year, the Stars are going nowhere and this wasn’t why he was brought to Dallas in the first place. Yes, the Stars could use better goaltending, but this team should have been a playoff contender and it wouldn’t be a surprise if once the final buzzer sounds on the season that Ruff is thanked by GM Jim Nill and sent packing. If that’s the case then Ruff could be a top candidate for the expansion Vegas Golden Knights. The Knights have interviewed former Florida bench boss Gerard Gallant more than once for the vacant post but GM George McPhee owes it to the franchise to wait until after the first round of the playoffs to see which bench bosses become available ... Team Canada will start putting its staff together for the world championships once teams are officially eliminated from the playoff race down the stretch. The belief is Carolina Hurricanes coach Bill Peters is the top candidate to coach Canada if he wants the job. He was an assistant on Mike Babcock’s staff for the World Cup last September and has close ties with Canadian officials. Decisions on the staff for the world championships may also depend on whether NHL players are going to the Olympics or not ... Question: Since being dealt to the Calgary Flames, has forward Curtis Lazar suited up yet? The grass isn’t always greener on the other side of the fence.

