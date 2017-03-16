Spring ahead with seed exchange

COBOURG -

It may look like winter is continuing, but people meeting Saturday in Cobourg are focusing on the spring ahead with a seed exchange.

The Villa St. Joseph Ecology and Spirituality Centre at 445 Monk St. s the location of the 10 a.m. event. The annual meeting encourages people to bring, exchange and take away seeds, “even if you don't bring any,” a Facebook posting stated.

“The seed exchange is quite simple,” David Brister said.

“People bring in their seeds and put them on a table (organized by type of seed or plant). People can then take the seed packets.

“Every family can have two packets ,whether they brought in seeds or not. Some people, like me, bring in quite a few packets, so that lets everyone have seeds.

“We do allow people to bring commercial seeds...however they must be a heritage type. In other words — they cannot be hybrid seeds, cannot be GMO and can't have any fungicide coating on them.”

Seeds will also be available for sale at this third annual event.

“We will also have a few vendors who will be selling seeds,” Brister explained.

“These vendors are local and only sell heritage/organic-type seeds. The vendors allow for people to get a greater variety of seeds than are on the exchange table.”

Mary Brittain of The Cottage Gardener in Newtonville is making a presentation at 11 a.m., and is among the seed and plant companies in attendance. The others are Turtle Back Hollow, Seeds of Diversity and Mountain Grove Seed Company.

The event is open to everyone, and admission is free.

More information can be sought from Brister at 905-372-5528 or at wintertime23@hotmail.com