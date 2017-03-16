Schedule set for Cougars-Dukes series
For the second straight Ontario Junior Hockey League playoff series, the Cobourg Cougars will play the first game on the road despite holding home-ice advantage.
The number-three-seeded Cougars finished 16 points ahead of the number-five Wellington Dukes during the regular season.
Game one of the North-East Conference best-of-seven semifinal series will be played Friday night in Wellington at 7:30.
In return, the Cougars will host games two and three on Monday and Wednesday, both at 7 p.m. at the Cobourg Community Centre.
Game four is scheduled for Thursday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m. in Wellington.
As necessary, the rest of series schedule is:
• Game five — Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m. in Cobourg.
• Game six — Sunday, March 16, at 7 p.m. in Wellington.
• Game seven — Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m. in Cobourg.