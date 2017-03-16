Port Hope Police assist in escort case

PORT HOPE -

A joint Port Hope-Kingston police investigation has ended up with the arrest of an 18-year-old Quinte West man accused of recruiting young Kingston girls as escorts.

On Feb. 14, members of the Kingston Police street-crime unit began investigating the accused on suspicion of human trafficking. Officers discovered the accused had been sending messages to two 16-year-old Kingston girls that were synonymous with recruiting females to become escorts. The messages included promises of a new life with lots of money, shopping trips, clothing, dinners, alcohol and marijuana, provided they follow his business plan.

On March 12 at about 1 a.m., one of the girls ran away from her home with the accused.

At about 9:30 a.m., the girl was able to contact her mother through a connected Play Station 3, advising she had no phone but wanted to get away from the accused.

Detectives learned the girl was being held at a Port Hope address, and Port Hope police immediately attended at a residence in the west end. Officers were able to locate and recover the girl safely, but the accused was not present.

At about 1:15 p.m., Kingston and Port Hope police returned to the address and were able to locate and arrest the accused without incident. The accused was transported to police headquarters, where he was held to attend a bail hearing the following day.

The accused was charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, two counts of procuring persons under 18 for sexual services, and two counts of breach of recognizance.