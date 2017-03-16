No one hurt in 401 collision

GRAFTON -

There were a few tense moments for emergency workers at an accident on Highway 401 on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to Highway 401 eastbound lanes by the Lyle Street overpass in Grafton at about 10:15 a.m. A car with a driver and a number of children struck a metal barrier and then travelled in the ditch for a distance before stopping.

Northumberland OPP, Northumberland County Paramedics, Hamilton Township Fire Department and Cobourg Fire Department responded to the scene, along with a tow truck.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage, but no one was hurt.

As one of fire trucks was leaving the scene with emergency lights still activated, and with emergency services on the roadway, a 4 x 4 Chevrolet pick-up travelling too fast for the road conditions lost control and skidded sideways, nearly slamming into the vehicle in front and median wall.

Hamilton Township Fire Chief Kelly Serson said being on the highway is “incredibly dangerous,” with the bad habits of some drivers.

“People don’t want to slow down, they don’t want to pull over, they seem distracted more than ever,” the chief said.

“It’s got increasingly dangerous for us as emergency responders.”

At emergency scenes in Northumberland County along Highway 401, fire departments will try to use their apparatus as “blockers” to help with the safety of people on the scene of a collision.

“With the size of our apparatus, we can look out for the safety of police officers, tow vehicles and paramedics,” Serson said.

At the scene on Wednesday, there were a number of emergency vehicles, each with emergency lights activated — which should have given all drivers a warning to slow down and move to the opposite side of the roadway.

“For the most part, every time we get on the highway I can remember an incident at every accident where we’ve had to look up, or someone has yelled 'watch out,' or have heard a vehicle skidding,” Serson recalled.

“Particularly in this kind of weather.

“The driving out there today, the roads looked good, but there were patches where the snow drifted that made the roads completely ice-covered.”

The penalty for not slowing down and using caution when an emergency vehicle has its lights activated at the side of a road is a $490 fine and three demerit points.