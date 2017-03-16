Local residents arrested elsewhere

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Two police forces outside of Northumberland report involvement in the arrest of Northumberland residents on Monday.

On Monday at about 2 p.m., the North Bay OPP located a vehicle that had been stolen from Cobourg while investigating a gas theft that occurred in their jurisdiction.

The theft came to the attention of the Cobourg Police Service on March 11, when it was reported that a car parked in the Cobourg Community Centre lot was stolen while its owners were inside.

It was determined that a male and female had managed to steal the vehicle keys from the owner's coat, and they were observed in the process of stealing the vehicle through security footage.

At the time the vehicle came to the attention of the North Bay force, two persons were inside. As a result of their investigation, Coburg residents Mark Hendry, 38, and Ashley Head, 23, were arrested and charged with a number of offences, including the theft and possession of the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information on this offence is asked to call the Cobourg police at 905-372-2243 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Durham Regional Police Service reports the arrest of a Castleton resident, a 32-year-old male who faces numerous charges after allegedly breaking into a commercial business in Clarington and stealing copper wire.

On Monday at about 1:15 a.m., officers from the East Division responded to a report of trespassers at a Hydro One yard on Concession 2 Road. Reports involved a male seen inside the fence line, and a responding officer spotted a male running on the property.

Following a short foot chase, the suspect was arrested. Items recovered on his person included a pair of pliers, and officers found freshly cut copper wire nearby. Police believe a second suspect may be involved, but have no description at this time.

Wayne Langley is charged with theft under $5,000, break and enter with intent, possession of break-in instruments and possession of property obtained by crime.

He was released on a promise to appear, and anyone with new information is asked to contact Constable Meideros at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1836.