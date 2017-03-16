Early Years surveys on through March 28

NORTHUMBERLAND -

As the provincial government looks to change the roles of early learning and associated services, a county spokesperson said, families in Northumberland County are being surveyed.

“‪Principally, the changes will be based on Ontario’s early-learning pedagogy, which is called How Does Learning Happen – both public child care and kindergarten programming are based on this,” Kate Campbell stated in an e-mail interview.

“Currently, the Early Years Centres focus on play-based programming.‬

“This new vision is about alignment — there will be more seamless integration between child care, kindergarten, and the early years centres programming.

“They will all be based on the provincial pedagogy – so that that there is a more holistic focus on early years development in all government-funded programs and services from birth through Grade 1.”

Surveying of care givers for children up to age 14, and families with children up to that age, will be undertaken by the county and a number of agencies, Campbell explained.

The on-line survey about early-years services and supports can be taken at www.NorthumberlandCounty.ca/EarlyYearsSurvey.

“In addition to the survey being available online, from March 13 to 28, local agencies (CAS, Kinark, the Health Unit, the YMCA, Rebound etc.) will be sharing surveys with their clients, as well as our Community and Social Services team, and volunteers will be out in the community doing the same,” Campbell added.

Northumberland community and social services department director Lisa Horne stated in a new release, “Here in Northumberland, we hope to learn more about what programs and services families and care givers are currently using, what programs and services they need, and what would encourage people to access these programs as we transition to these new centres.”

Those filing out a survey will receive a gift card.