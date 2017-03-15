Willow Beach Field Naturalists members present for the February meeting got to enjoy a presentation on Rouge National Urban Park.

External-relations manager Omar McDadi gave an overview and update on our nearest (and very unique) National Urban Park.

As McDadi outlined, the Rouge National Urban Park is unique in a variety of ways, from its proximity to the largest urban centre in Canada (it is within an hour’s drive of 20% of the national population ), to the many varied stakeholders from all levels of government, to the existing agricultural activities, as well as to many natural and cultural heritage groups.

The park has been 30 years in the making and, in 2015, formally became a park.

When fully complete, the park will encompass some 79 square kilometres, from the Lake Ontario shoreline at the Rouge River to the Oak Ridges Moraine. It is identified as being up to 80% disturbed with landfills, farms, rails, highways and many access points. More than 1,700 species of plants and animals have been identified within the park boundaries, and it has been estimated that First Nation ancestors have been present for thousands of years.

Within the park, there are working farms on Class 1 farmland, and these uses will continue with longer-term leases than the current one-year leases (which have been the norm since the original expropriations), which will promote sustainable business and environmental practices.

So what can we expect for 2017?

McDadi stated that more than 300 free educational events are planned, from guided walks and festivals to a Butterfly Day and BioBlitz Canada activities. Several new welcome areas have recently opened near the Toronto Zoo and in the Markham area, staffed by Parks Canada. There are picnic facilities, special events and educational programs offered at these sites as well. The welcome areas are being housed in Parks Canada oTENTik lodgings, which resemble a cross between a tent and a rustic cabin.

In terms of the landscape, Parks Canada has partnered with park farmers, Indigenous partners, schools and conservation groups on 31 restoration projects since 2015, restoring more than 32 hectares of wetland habitat and more than 20 hectares of forest habitat. More than three kilometres of stream bank habitat has been restored, and 38,000 native trees and shrubs planted.

In the future, more orientation and educational facilities will be built, along with campground upgrades and new facilities, washrooms, signage and a comprehensive trail system throughout the Park connecting Lake Ontario with the Oak Ridges Moraine.

Check www. pc.gc.ca/rouge for more information.

— Submitted by Frank Godfrey