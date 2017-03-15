What would / should you do?

As you stroll through a park, you see a child in a shallow pond, flailing his arms in obvious distress. It appears that he will drown without help. Do you rush to save him, not thinking of the water damage to your clothes and shoes? Australian philosopher and bioethicist Peter Singer presents this scenario in his 1972 essay “Famine, Affluence and Morality.”

Most people would not hesitate to pull the child to safety. But perhaps some would keep walking, thinking (a) it’s not my responsibility; where are the parents? or (b) someone else nearby will rescue him; I don’t have to get wet.

What would you do? Decades after Singer wrote his essay, that is still a very good question.

Now, suppose that the dying child is not within sight; that he lives half a world away. Would his situation be any less alarming, any less hopeless, if you could not see him? Do we have a moral obligation to assist those in desperate circumstances, wherever they may be, if we have the means? Should we, because we can?

According to Singer,“...the failure of people in the rich nations to make any significant sacrifices in order to assist people who are dying from poverty-related causes is ethically indefensible.”

Last week United Nations Secretary - General António Guterres paid an emergency visit to Somalia, in order to see for himself just how dire the situation is in that country. He appealed for $825 million in aid to address acute hunger and disease.

For the past two years crops have failed due to lack of rain, and 2017 is expected to be no different. An estimated 260,000 people perished during Somalia’s 2011 famine. Right now there are 330,000 severely malnourished children. And more than three million people need medical care.

On March 7, 2017 Kevin Watkins, chief executive of Save the Children UK, wrote in the Guardian that Somalia, along with South Sudan, Nigeria and Yemen “...are on the brink of catastrophe, thanks to conflict, drought and a shocking failure in our international response.”

More than once I have heard the phrase “largest humanitarian crisis since 1945” used to describe the grim state of affairs in this part of the world.

President Trump’s new immigration policy takes effect today. It imposes a 90 - day ban on travellers from Somalia and Yemen, as well as Iran, Libya, Sudan and Syria. What a sad irony.

It’s easy to sit at home, watch the appalling images from Africa on the nightly news and say “How awful! But there’s nothing I can do.” Well, there is. Educate yourself and others. Find out which charities can actually get relief to those who need it. Make a donation.

We know that all of the problems in this part of the world can’t be solved with money. But it helps. And so does the right attitude: a collective will to assist our global neighbours in overcoming, permanently, the obstacles to peace and prosperity that exist in their troubled homelands.

