We do not journey alone

It never ceases to amaze me how God can be found in music. The car radio was tuned into a popular station and I heard the following lyrics, “No, I won’t lose hope; No, I won’t lose sight; But heaven is a place I just can’t find.” On first listen this song The Gates by Young Empires might appear to have an anti-Christian message and if we stopped listening after the opening lines that might be our truth about the song.

However, a close look at the song reveals that more is going on that we might first assume. Consider the song title, The Gates, a reference to the gates of heaven. As the song progresses we find themes of exploration and discovery, “…and I won’t stop looking for heaven’s light.” This song is not unique in its use of Christian imagery and searching nature.

Each of us is searching and exploring our faith. Anselm of Canterbury (1033-1109) coined the phrase ‘Faith Seeking Understanding’ which underlies the journey we are all on as disciples of Jesus. Through our faith we seek greater understanding about God, the world, ourselves and how each of these relates to the other.

Lent is an ideal time for our searching and questioning. It is a season of disorientation as we journey with Jesus towards Jerusalem and the events of Good Friday and Easter. There on the cross and a few short days later in the resurrection we are properly oriented by God. We are shown the path to our salvation, a journey towards life which includes embracing and walking through death.

This Lent as you peel back the layers of your faith and journey deeper with God, be aware that there are others who are also questioning and searching. Many of them live outside the walls of the church, but the longing of their souls, the desires of their hearts and the questions on their lips are just as profound as ours. The task is to make ourselves available and make room for the other.

Jesus was open to the Samaritan women at the well. Jesus entered a situation which was socially and culturally inappropriate, but he did it anyway. It was Jesus who asked for the drink, but it was the woman who drank from a well which would never go dry. A reminder that often it is during the most inappropriate encounters that we find a grace which is life affirming.

God chooses to be revealed through unexpected means. In worship, prayer, the study of scripture and death on a cross. Also in honest conversation, unexpected encounters and song. As you journey with Jesus this Lent, be open to the nudging of the Spirit, be open to the surprises which may be revealed to you. Heaven is a place we can find and we do not journey alone.

Rev. Neil Ellis is the minister of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian, Cobourg (standrewscobourg.org)