Port Hope Mayor Bob Sanderson said he couldn’t respond to a report from the citizens’ group, Port Hopers for Fair Taxes, which alleges the amount owed to the Ward 2 (former Hope Township) Low Level Radioactive Waste (LLRW) Trust Fund from the Municipality of Port Hope is more than double the millions owed when compared to the Municipality’s judge-ordered accounting.

In a media release issued Monday, former Ward 2 Mayor and Port Hope lawyer, Ian Angus, states that the citizens group’s commissioned report finds that more than $4.7-million is owed to Ward 2 ratepayers because of misspending of the Trust Fund amounts by the Municipality.

By comparison, the accounting provided originally by the Municipality was $2.2-million, the release states.

“In 2014, Mayor Sanderson and I had reached an agreement to settle for repayment of $1.2 million over six years,” Angus is quoted in the release as stating. “Now we know the full amount owing, with interest, exceeds $4.7 million and I am determined to see it returned.”

Angus took the Municipality of Port Hope to Ontario Superior Court late last year and a judge determined that the $10-million Trust plus interest (which the federal government paid the former Hope Township to be a host for a historic LLRW facility) was to be spent only for the benefit of Ward 2 residents. It was ruled, however, that the Municipality has dipped into it over the years not always following that direction.

When asked for comment on the differing figures, Mayor Sanderson stated in an e-mail: “I cannot provide a comment at this time. As you know, this is an ongoing process that is currently in the courts.”

Port Hope has appealed the original court ruling and Angus has issued a cross-appeal, both of which are to be heard in a Toronto courtroom next month.

The Port Hope for Fair Taxes’ (PHFFT) media release provides an overview of the report findings on the spending from the Trust Fund.

“According to the Report, in round numbers, the Ward 2 LLRW Trust Fund earned $5 million over the past 15+ years. Of this, $1 million was withdrawn from the Fund and used properly according to the terms of the Fund,” the release states. “The $4 million was withdrawn but not used properly, and this amount ‘borrowed’ from the Fund needs to be repaid. Past interest on the amount borrowed comes to three quarters of a million dollars, and this amount also needs to be put into the Fund,” it states.

Angus provides his view of the differing accounting approaches used.

What the Municipality provided to the Court and taxpayers was based on “misleading assumptions” – and they made no attempt to reconcile their ledgers with the Trust Fund, Angus states.

”In contrast, the Citizens’ group “has used the MPH by-laws and CIBC records to prepare a report that includes detailed documentation and explanation. The Report shows how the PHFFT analysis compares to the MPH Accounting of October 2016.

“The MPH Accounting shows an amount of $2.2 million that would need to be repaid to the Fund. It does not address the question of past interest that would also have to be paid into the Fund.”

“Based on available information, the PHFFT Report indicates that $4 million would need to be repaid, plus past interest of three quarters of a million dollars on the $4 million – the total owing to, and to be repaid to the Fund is $4.75 million.”

Over the past few years, Angus has continually pointed to what happened in 2015 that needs to be addressed, and he reiterated this in the media release.

“The Citizens’ group is most disturbed by the timing of MPH’s removal of $550,589.19 from the Fund in March 2015. An MPH document dated February 2, 2015 acknowledges that they owed more than $1 million to the Fund, regardless of whether the Fund was a trust or not. By March 31st of 2015, MPH had quietly withdrawn an additional $550,589.19 without disclosure, right in the middle of the Court proceedings. As recently as February 7, 2017, the Mayor stated at a Council meeting that during the course of this council, none of the funds were used for anything except for tax relief.”

The report can be viewed at www.porthopecommunitygroups.org/port-hopers-for-fair-taxes-report-re-municipality-of-port-hopes-accounting.

