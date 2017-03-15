Spring, summer events discussed at Cramahe council

CRAMAHE TOWNSHIP -

With the Apple Blossom Tyme Festival to kick off spring, and a summer's worth of Victoria Square Outdoor Markets, there will be plenty of reason to kick back in Colborne once the winter departs.

Cramahe Township council this week welcomed organizers of both attractions, Roseanne Quinn for the Victoria Square markets and Jennifer McGlennon for Apple Blossom Tyme.

Quinn wanted to thank council for the use of Victoria Square for the last year, and to request the use of the square for 2017.

A core group of eight to nine vendors seem to be there every week, she said, with a variety of others coming for a few weeks at a time.

“Every time I come by, there's lots of people there,” Mayor Marc Coombs agreed.

It's been going on for six years, Quinn estimated.

“We usually start late May, depending on the weather, and are usually there at least until September.”

Coombs said the matter would be handled by Cramahe's manager of operations Jeff Hoskin, and he suggested she drop in to his office in the Keeler Centre.

McGlennon was appearing in support of the committee's request for a $2,000 grant under the budget process — a request that council later approved.

There's always something new at Apple Blossom Tyme, she said. But as a not-for-profit committee, they do have to watch the bottom line.

“We actually lost money last year, so every dollar counts when we are looking to raise money to put this on every year.”

The loss from 2016 was almost $3,000, mainly due to higher-than-expected operating expenses, even taking into account the $2,000 in support from the municipality. Though attendance was at a record high, this was counteracted by poor ticket sales for the dance — less income, but high expenses for the talent, the lights, the venue.

It was a surprise, she said, because the 2015 dance was such a success.

There is also the need to plan something really big for 2018, which will be the 30th annual festival.

“We are trying to do what we have to do this year, so we can put on a really big show for our anniversary,” McGlennon said.

This year, the fire department is bringing along quite a display, and the band Ambush is coming from Kingston to play Friday night.

The budget request for $2,000 for 2017 was granted, to come from reserves.

