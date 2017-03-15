Seafood featured in a lot of Irish cooking

This is my recipe for St. Patrick’s Day and it is a look into modern Irish cooking.

I am catering to the day, workers who have to come home after work and get a meal on the table, hence a recipe you could do quickly on a Friday after work.

Both traditional Irish cooking and modern Irish cooking feature a lot of seafood as it is readily available fresh. Cod and haddock are both caught off the coasts of Ireland (Eire).

This recipe was inspired from watching a TV show featuring Chef Pepin. He is a great chef and a great entertainer, but he goes too fast to capture the ingredient list and detailed method.

So, I have worked through it and listed the ingredients and method to the best of my ability.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day.

IRISH POTATO CRUSTED COD

Yield: 4

Ingredients

2 Fillets Fresh Cod or Haddock –1.5 -2 lbs.

Seasonings of choice for fish—see Method

1 Leek.

2-3 Lg. Russet potatoes

Pepper & Salt

2 Tbsp. Butter divided 1:1

2 Tbsp. Olive oil divided 1:1

Garnish

2 Tbsp. Freshly chopped parsley.

Method

Because you will need to work quickly with the potato so that it does not turn brown, it is important to have all your utensils gathered and your prep done. You will need your Chef knife, a potato peeler, a box grater. a 10” non-stick skillet, and a cutting board, Have your salt, pepper, butter, olive oil and spices close at hand.

Prep

Chop your parsley & set aside. Prepare the leek by removing the outer green leaves; you only need the white and pale green potions. (the darker leaves can be saved for soups and stock) Clean the leek of sand and slice thinly in rings or shreds. Set aside. Prepare the fish; trim off thin belly bits and an inch or two of tail. Cut rest into 4 equal portions. They should be about 4” x 4”. ( freeze & reserve the trim for soup or stock) Pat fillets dry with paper towel and season to taste. You can use a prepared rub or use your own mix from a long list of ingredients, some of them are: pepper, salt, paprika, cayenne, dill, lemon zest etc. Limit you selection to 2-3 plus salt & pepper. Set the fish aside loosely covered with plastic wrap. Turn your skillet on low with 1 / 2 the olive oil. Now for the potato, wash and peel the potato then grate on the large holes in a box grater so you have long strips of potato. Next squeeze as much water out of the potato as you can; if you do not have a strong grip put handfuls of the potato in a linen teacloth and twist it tighter and tighter. Work potato in batches. Add the leek to the potatoes with a little pepper & salt then make 8 equal portions of potato into a small mound. Now turn up heat on skillet to med-high; place 4 portions of potato in skillet evenly spaced; put a filet of fish on top of each potato pile and firmly press down to flatten potato. Take the other four portions of potato and press onto top of the fish. Add 1 tbsp butter to skillet, lower heat to medium and allow cook 7 minutes. Check to see if potato is nicely browned; flip if browned. Add more butter and oil to pan if needed. Cook an additional 6 minutes and remove from pan to platter. Sprinkle the chopped parsley on top and they are ready to serve.

Serving suggestions: The fillets can be served on toasted buns or as an entrée topped with a dollup of tarter sauce or remoulade sauce. To round out the meal you don’t need potato so some veggies or a salad would make a meal.

