Scott remains grateful for Trinity College School

In sharing his story with the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21, Port Hope resident Ken Scott gave a lot of credit to Trinity College School for his success in life, and Trinity College School recognized him this fall in an issue of TCS News. This is the second of a two-part feature on Scott. Part one appeared in Tuesday's newspaper.

PORT HOPE — For all Trinity College School did for him at a critical time in his life, Port Hope resident Ken Scott continues to want to pay them back.

Scott went on to serve in the Navy during the Second World War and returned to Port Hope as a retiree in 1997. He took the opportunity to become a trustee and volunteer, supporting his alma mater both financially and in such hands-on ways as working in the archives.

In his 90s now, he remains a trustee and a proud one. And now that he has moved to a retirement home not far from the school, it is one of his joys on a sunny day to walk down to the playing fields and watch the students making the most of their own school days.

Scott was Class of ‘43, and he came to the school with his cousin Andrew Duncan as young boys who had fled from war-ravaged England to stay with cousins in Canada.

Accepting them was a wonderful gesture, as money could not be taken out of England at that time to pay their tuition, especially given that the school only had two residences and was quite crammed.

But they said they’d make room, Scott recalled. And they actually set up space in the school’s administrative wing for six boys in similar predicaments.

Canada was under rationing at the time. The shortages weren’t as severe as they were in England, he said, “but there was no cloth. You couldn’t get material for school uniforms. We were asked to go easy on soap.”

Still, Scott remembers the time fondly and gratefully.

“The school was gracious to me. They took me in, gave me a home, understood my situation. They were understanding, kind, supportive, encouraging,” he said.

“I looked upon it as my home. Ever since then, I have done everything I can to pay back.”

Scott’s story was told a few months back, in the Fall 2016 issue of TCS News. The article, called Miles From Home: A History of the War Guests at TCS, was inspired by the passing of Scott’s good friend Jack Goering, a fellow member of the Class of ‘43.

Scott gives a lot of credit to headmaster Philip Ketchum (later Dr. Philip Ketchum), who took the time to make them feel welcome and safe. In the article, Ketchum also gets the credit for establishing a soccer team (thanks to Scott’s and Goering’s persuasive arguments).

And he gets the credit for the wartime boom at the school that saw the student population grow from 205 boys in 1940 (of whom 36 arrived from England) to 276 in 1945 (a year in which they had to turn down 150 applications for lack of accommodation).

Scott would remain in Canada quite happily after the war.

Duncan returned to the UK and was killed in action on Good Friday 1945, serving with the Kings Company Grenadier Guards.

Goering went on to become a teacher and coach at Trinity, as well as one of Northumberland’s top environmental advocates.

Scott finds it regrettable that people think Trinity is a school only for the rich. It is his understanding that a majority of its students are there under some form of bursary or financial assistance.

“The fees are high,” he allowed.

“But it’s a fact that if a child comes to the admissions office, passes the exam, and has the potential to be brilliant — and possesses some of the other attributes — if they don’t have the money, they are not turned down. If there’s any possible way they can help, the school will do it.”

