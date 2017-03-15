Rudd paints the area green with funds

NORTHUMBERLAND -

NORTHUMBERLAND —Northumberland MP Kim Rudd covered the west end of Northumberland with money Wednesday, handing out funding for young and old alike.

Early in the day, she was in Cobourg at the Northumberland Community Legal Centre, where she announced that 20 students in Eastern Ontario would be hired at various legal clinics to give them work experience and help them with their careers. The amount of $389,000 will give youth the opportunity to work 44 weeks while articling at the various legal centres, including the one in Cobourg.

Seniors also received attention, with $25,000 going to Northumberland 89.7 FM to create a weekly broadcast geared to seniors with stories and advice to “promote social participation,” according to a media release.

Port Hope will use $25,000 to create a leisure park for seniors, where shuffleboard, checkers and gardening activities can be pursued. Some of the money will go to upgrade air conditioning at the Ruth Clarke seniors' centre.

Later in the day, two New Horizons Seniors' announcements were made at Alderville First Nation ($25,000 for activities ranging from yoga to square dancing) and at the Dibajimowin Cultural Centre (where $25,000 will be used “to insulate their venue and purchase a wood stove to host activities such as sharing circles and traditional teachings for Elder seniors and the disabled in the community,” the release stated).

Additionally, Colborne's Royal Canadian Legion Branch 187 will receive $25,000 “to perform accessibility and kitchen upgrades to allow seniors to offer activities such as darts, euchre, pool tournaments, a weekly 55+ Club, and other community events to engage seniors.”