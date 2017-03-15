Re-Start Fit is officially launched at CCC

COBOURG -

The Town of Cobourg has officially launched Re-Start Fit, a program offered at the Cobourg Community Centre designed to offer safe and developmental physical activity for cancer and breast-cancer survivors.

The pilot was launched in January for adults who are recovering from or currently experiencing a physical challenge or individuals learning to be physically active for the first time.

The town's press release noted that the program was very successful with members of the Survivor-Thrivers breast-cancer dragon-boat team.

Sessions are led by health-and-fitness specialist Valery Philip, a retired massage therapist who specializes in restorative mobility. She gathered input on her classes from the Survivor-Thrivers in putting together the program now being offered.

“The curriculum for the spring Re-Start Fit program will include training to improve flexibility, balance, range of motion and muscle conditioning for people who have been affected by cancer, as well as those looking to improve their power and endurance for dragon boating,” the bulletin said.

“Exercises vary from week to week and include yoga to improve balance and flexibility, cardio and muscle conditioning,” Philip listed in the press release.

“The first class includes a fitness assessment so that participants can get a baseline on their level of flexibility, muscle and cardiovascular strength and balance. From there we create goals and a fitness plan to achieve those goals.

“It’s a very organic process, and I work closely with each participant to ensure their physical and mental well-being are nurtured and improved,” she said.

The Re-Start Fit program will offer participants a safe environment to strengthen their physical literacy and improve their confidence. The staged approach and carefully tailored programming will allow those who have no previous experience (as well as those who have not done any physical activity since their diagnose) to ease into strength training and improve endurance.

Councillor Brian Darling said in the press release that integrating this initiative into the Cobourg Community Centre programming is an exciting new development for the town's recreation program.

“The staff in the recreation-and-culture division are constantly looking to introduce new series and classes that fit the needs and interest of the people in our community,” Darling said.

“I am very excited that we can offer this tailored program for people who have been affected by cancer. The Re-Start Fit program will not only provide benefits for physical health but also social and mental well-being.”

The pilot program in January had 20 individuals participate. Staff hope that the spring program will see increased participation and encourage new groups to join.

“Based on the success and feedback we received from the pilot, we would love to further evolve the program,” program co-ordinator Allison Massey said.

“Physical activity can have a very positive effect on rehabilitation. We would love to adapt the program further for individuals who are currently in therapy for physical injuries or those affected by other medical conditions.”

The program will run Wednesday evenings between March 22 and May 10. Registrations will be accepted until March 22 at $45 plus HST. For more information, call 905-372-7371 or visit ccc.cobourg.ca.