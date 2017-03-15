Progressive Revelation is one of the main teachings of the Bahá’í Faith that suggests that religious truth is revealed by God progressively and cyclically over time through a series of divine Messengers, and that the teachings are tailored to suit the needs of the time and place of their appearance.

Therefore, the Baha’i teachings recognize the divine origin of several world religions as different stages in the history of one religion, while believing that the revelation of Bahá’u’llah (Prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith), is the most recent (though not the last), and therefore the most relevant to modern society.

Bahá’u’llah revealed that there is only one God, who reveals Himself to mankind progressively through His chosen Messengers, in accordance with the spiritual and societal needs and capacities of the time. Thus, while most people of different religions consider that they have separate belief systems, or that there are multiple deities, Bahá’ís believe that all these Messengers present a single story, revealed in many “chapters”, with those chapters distributed very approximately one thousand years apart, but with all teachings originating from the one God.

Each Messenger’s teachings consist of two components: the essential Spiritual Laws, which are unchanging, and Social Laws, which are relevant to the state of development of mankind at the time in which they are revealed. The spiritual laws cover the universal, essential, and common teachings such as to love and respect God, to pray, to tell the truth, to be faithful and so forth. The social laws can change over time, and cover practical aspects of everyday life, such as laws of conduct, diet, institutions, ceremonies, marriage and so forth.

Although Bahá’ís believe that The Báb (who was the forerunner of Bahá’u’llah, much as John The Baptist was to Jesus Christ) and Bahá’u’llah are the two most recent Messengers, they do not consider them “superior”-- just the Messengers which are most relevant to this day. As a consequence, Bahá’ís are very active in interfaith activities, and respectful of the beliefs of all religions, believing that all the world religions have a shared religious heritage with the Bahá’í Faith, whereas most other religions consider that at least some of the Messengers are “false prophets”, which can impede harmonious relations.

Bahá’u’llah says:

“O ye children of men! The fundamental purpose animating the Faith of God and His Religion is to safeguard the interests and promote the unity of the human race. Suffer it not to become a source of dissension and discord, of hate and enmity. This is the straight Path, the fixed and immovable foundation. Whatsoever is raised on this foundation, the changes and chances of the world can never impair its strength, nor will the revolution of countless centuries undermine its structure. Our hope is that the world’s religious leaders and the rulers thereof will unitedly arise for the reformation of this age and the rehabilitation of its fortunes. Let them, after meditating on its needs, take counsel together and, through anxious and full deliberation, administer to a diseased and sorely-afflicted world the remedy it requireth.”

Bahman Fazeli is a member of Baha’i Community of Cobourg