The students of Port Hope High School enjoyed the beautiful weather that the month of love brought us.

On Feb. 15, Reilly Bird, Ieuan Jones, Scott Firlotte, Isaha Larusso, Tayler Matthews, Matt Hornbeck, Nathan Shields, Brooklyn Young, Alyssa Amos, Austin Randall and Brandon Cairns donated blood at the Columbus Community Centre in Cobourg. It’s never too late to save someone’s life! Way to go, guys!

Once again, the sports teams have shown that they have what it takes to make it to the top. On Feb. 10, the Spartans’ wrestling team competed in the Kawartha wrestling championship tournament. Sierra Dunford fought her way to a first place finish with Alex Kluem not far behind taking second. Newcomer Zach Reid gave it his all and finished in third. All three wrestlers qualified for COSSA.

The swim team competed in the Kawartha championships on Feb 15. The competitors included Sean Lucas in the 100m, Jacob Walker in the 50m freestyle, Michelle Cowan in the 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke and the men’s medley relay of Sean, Jacob, Simon Lucas and Evan Kaczanowski. The rest of the swimmers all received seconds and thirds. Congrats to Kerigan Copeland for second in both 100m backstroke and breaststroke, Emma Gray for third in the 100m breaststroke and 100m, Evan for second in the 100 IM and third in the 100m breaststroke and Simon for third in the 100m. All swimmers qualified for COSSA.

Finally the awaited COSSA tournament came on Feb. 22. The swim team splashed their way to victory, with the boys relay team taking silver with a personal best from Simon, Sean, Evan and Jacob. Personal bests were also earned by Emma in her individual medley, and Simon in the 100m freestyle. In the end, the COSSA champion was Michelle Cowan, who qualified for OFSAA in freestyle and backstrokes. Way to go everyone, you made the school proud!

In the end, February was a gorgeous month that the students at Port Hope High definitely took advantage of. Here’s to hoping March brings us just as many good days.

Tegan Sonley is a Grade 12 student at Port Hope High School