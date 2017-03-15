News on Kylie is better

TORONTO -

The news about Kylie Dennis, the Baltimore teenager who has worked so many years to make a difference in the world, has taken a positive turn.

Following a catastrophic skiing accident Friday that resulted in severe brain injury, her cousin Ainsley Gray reports she has been upgraded from the critical-care unit at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children to the neuro constant observation unit.

“She remains in serious but stable condition and, although she sleeps the larger percent of time, she does have more and more moments of clarity — although can be very confused much of the time!” Ainsley's report said.

“The Neuro team are very cautiously optimistic. But until the extent of her injuries are totally determined, it's just a minute-by-minute waiting game at this time.”

Ainsley also passed along the thanks of Kylie's family (including parents Ed and Dianne Dennis of Baltimore) for the outpouring of support — especially the donations and kind wishes gathered through the crowd-funding site family member Joan Huffman set up to help with their expenses as they stay with their daughter in Toronto.

Kylie fundraised tirelessly for years in support of her church's work with AIDS orphans in Malawi through a partner church in that country. St. Peter's Anglican Church appreciated her help, and also donated the venue for the annual dinner-and-show evenings called A Taste of Africa that were her biggest fundraisers.

Kyle declared it a dream come true when she was chosen for a January school trip to work with the children of Tanzania.

As a result of her skiing accident, a few weeks after her return, she suffered three brain bleeds, two neck fractures and a broken jaw.

Ainsley reports that good vital signs and a stabilizing trend have resulted in Kylie's move to a four-person room with two nurses.

“She has more of her own personal space — she's not as critical as she was. They hope to get her in her own room at some point.”

She's not out of the woods, Ainsley cautioned.

“But hopefully, she's progressing more and more every day.”

The reaction to the website has been amazing, she added.

“We weren't expecting that.”

Huffman set up the site at https://www.youcaring.com/kyliedennis-775199 on Monday, and it soon met its $5,000 goal. As of press time Wednesday, the total raised had surpassed $14,000 from 211 donors, and the site had 1,300 Facebook shares.

The show of support means a lot to the family, Ainsley said.

“Kylie has been big in the community and touched a lot of people.”