A “Cleantech Innovation” roundtable was held in Cobourg on Monday, bringing together companies from a region including Northumberland working on high-tech solutions to issues around water, air and the environment in general.

Hosted by Northumberland CFDC and CleanTech North, four start-up companies “pitched” their technological ideas to Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Kim Rudd.

“I got a sense” of the work they are doing and some of the “barriers” to moving the intellectual properties (high tech ideas) into commercialization, Rudd said in an interview after the closed-door part of the session.

Rudd declined to identify the companies from among those around the table who pitched their ideas.

One of the things that became apparent from the roundtable was the need for a “discussion platform” which the federal government could possibly provide where businesses could share information, develop partnerships, etc. without divulging their intellectual properties, the local MP explained.

Reducing cross-provincial border issues and other regulatory matters could also be assisted by government, she said.

At the end of the two-hour session held in the conference room at Northumberland County’s 600 William Street building, Jerry Flynn, founder of Tandem Technical, was awarded $32,500 through Northumberland CFDC’s N1M program to come up with a “commercialization plan” to capture carbon and convert it into calcium carbonate, as well as to enter the next phase of the XPRIZE competition, U.S. based, with $20-million in winnings up for grabs.

“As one of only three Ontario-based semifinalists in Round 2 of the competition, Tandem Technical has (also) secured up to $833,000 in matching funding from Ontario Centres of Excellence,” states a media release.

Flynn said in an interview that his wife grew up in this area and knew about Northumberland CFDC and its staff, who eventually “gave us a shot.”

He hopes to develop carbon capture systems that could bring jobs and industry to the area, including transporting substances like calcium carbonate to other areas for industries ranging from paper and paint to water treatment.

For the XPRIZE competition, Flynn said he is looking at converting 200 kilograms of carbon to 1,000 kilograms of carbon per day, but that industry is interested in a 5 megawatt scale or about 2,000 kilowatt grams per hour conversion from carbon to calcium carbonate (in powder form).

