Mayor warns of hazardous break wall conditions

PORT HOPE -

The Municipality of Port Hope will be taking a closer look at people fishing off the break walls.

Mayor Bob Sanderson said this week that people are going out on both the east and west break walls in very bad weather, putting themselves and emergency workers at an unnecessary risk.

“We need to look at it a bit closer. It’s absolutely a concern,” Sanderson stated.

With two people being rescued from Rice Lake recently after they went through the ice, the mayor said he will be looking into the matter with the fire chief and public-works department.

“I think the intellectual factor of going out in that weather is a concern,” he said.

“As always, you hope for common sense. But sometimes the municipality has to be more active.”

Even with proper gear for the weather, getting back on the break wall in case of a fall could be difficult, depending on the conditions — especially along the east wall, were a rescue would be extremely problematic.

“I think it would be very hard to get out, and the results would be pretty much disastrous with the cold water,” Sanderson said.

“The rocks are irregular, the weather is a challenge sometimes. Certainly with these kinds of conditions we’ve suddenly got in the middle of March, the concern has gotten higher.

“Maybe we need to sign it a bit more so people understand the risk they are taking.”

Having a lifeline at the end of the break wall might be one idea since, at the present time, firefighters aren’t trained for that type of rescue if someone falls into the lake.

The conditions of the lake and temperature of the water are totally different in the summer. But in the winter time, it endangers not only the people who fish, but emergency services.

“We certainly can’t expect our firefighters to go out there and risk themselves,” Sanderson said.

“They would do it, of course. But it’s not fair to ask them.”

With the cold, icy conditions of March, Sanderson said, “the chances of falling in are even greater. And people who are out there fishing — maybe the fish isn’t worth quite that risk.”