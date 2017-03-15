Police in the western Indian beach state of Goa say they have arrested a man in connection with the sexual assault and murder of an Irish tourist.

Police superintendent Sammy Tavares says a local criminal was arrested Wednesday and was being questioned about the death of Danielle McLaughlin, whose body was found near Canacona village of the state a day earlier.

Tavares said McLaughlin’s naked body was found in a pool of blood in an isolated part of Palolem beach by a farmer early Tuesday.

It was a tragic ending for a woman who posted to Facebook that she was “very grateful and the luckiest person I know ... Off on another adventure” the day she flew to Goa in February. The words accompanied a photo of a sunset.

Police were waiting for the results of an autopsy conducted on the body and had informed McLaughlin’s family in County Donegal in Ireland. Her Facebook profile shows that she is from Buncrana, Ireland but lives in Liverpool, England.

According to the Daily Mail, local thief Vikas Bhagat has confessed to raping the 28-year-old and beating her to death. He also disfigured her face with a beer bottle.

“We believe he took her clothes so that the body was not recognized by anyone,” Indian police superintendent Uttam Raut Dessai said, according to the Daily Mail. “And in order to hide her identity, he tried to destroy her face with a beer bottle because people had seen him with Danielle.

“He was trying to conceal his crime but ultimately a murder is a murder.”

The beach resort state of Goa is a popular destination for western tourists visiting India.

-- With files from the Associated Press