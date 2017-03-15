The Colborne Legion (Branch 187) began the month with a public-speaking contest on March 4, which will see three contestants advance to the zone contest March 25 at the Bewdley branch.

These students are Taylor Moore of Northumberland Hills Public School (from the Grade 1-3 category), Kyle McReelis-Fox of Colborne Public School (Grade 4-6) and Clayton Bowlby of Colborne Public School (Grade 7-9).

Thanks go out to a kind donor, who wishes to remain nameless, who has donated new chairs for the clubroom.

Another kind donor, who also wishes to remain nameless, has donated a Keurig machine for the clubroom, so guests can enjoy fresh hot drinks. Tea, coffee and hot chocolate are currently available.

Coming up:

• Come on out and enjoy a turkey dinner with all the trimmings (including dessert with coffee or tea) March 17 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dinner is $13 for everyone, except for veterans who pay $10 with their Legion or service card. Children under five are admitted at no charge.

• The branch executive meeting starts at 7 p.m., immediately following the Shrove Tuesday dinner, and the general meeting takes place at 7:30 p.m.

• The regular monthly 8-Ball tournament takes place March 26 — register at 11 a.m. for play at noon.

• Bill Patchett will speak at a March 29 information night on Colborne resident Nathan Kelly's journey with Hodgkin's Lymphoma and the road he has ahead of him. Everyone is welcome. There will be no cover charge, but there will be a donation box provided at the door.

• Come on out on April 7 and enjoy a roast-beef dinner with all the trimmings, including dessert with coffee or tea, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dinner is $13 for everyone, except for veterans who pay $10 with their Legion or service card. Children under five are admitted at no charge.

• Come out the first two Sundays of the month to play Moonshot Euchre a 1 p.m. The first Sunday is in support of the branch, and the second is in support fo the ladies' auxiliary.

Shop & Support orders need to be in by April 9. Place your order for gift cards to use when shopping for regular purchases, and help the branch raise funds. For more information contact Patti May.

Annual branch elections are approaching, so it’s time to start thinking about the executive for next year.

Contrary to some popular belief, elections are not a popularity contest. They are about having those who work to uphold the Legion mission statement and support the branch through their willingness to work.

Give some serious thought to those who are doing that and would commit to doing so. Don’t forget to plan on attending elections in May to vote.

Did you know you can access our Wi-Fi when you're in the branch? Just ask the bar steward for the password and you're on the system.

The Legion has a banquet hall available for rent for your special occasion or meeting. It seats up to 195 for an event and up to 170 for a dinner. Call 905-355-5479 for more information.

Remember, you’re only a stranger once at the Colborne Legion.

— Submitted by Patti May