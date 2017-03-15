Horizons calls for nominees for Founders Award

Horizons of Friendship announces that nominations are now being accepted for its annual Founders Award.

If you know someone who has made a positive difference in your community through volunteer or leadership work, especially those working under the radar in a quiet way, this could be the way to recognize that person.

The award was established in 2004 to honour the founders of the Cobourg-based international development agency — Father Tim Coughlan and the late David and Christine Stewart, who founded the organization in the spirit of volunteerism in 1973. Today, it is the only Canadian charitable organization working exclusively in Central America and Mexico.

“The purpose of the award is to recognize an individual from anywhere in Canada who demonstrates a commitment to volunteerism and leadership in addressing social inequality and injustice,” the press release said.

Horizons invites you to nominate anyone you feel meets the award criteria, and whose volunteer accomplishments and leadership deserve recognition.

“We encourage people from across Canada to nominate those outstanding citizens for the Founders Award who, no matter their age or background, who are setting a positive example for others by making meaningful contributions through their volunteer activities and have not received recognition for their work,” the release stated.

Award criteria, the nomination form and other details are available at www.horizons.ca/What-We-Do/Canada-Locally/Founders-Award as well as at the Horizons office (upstairs at 50 Covert St.).

The deadline to get completed forms in is May 15, and they can be submitted electronically (info@horizons.ca), mailed (P.O. Box 402, Cobourg, K9A 4L1) or returned to the office.

The winner receives a one-of-a-kind Founders Award commemorative bronze medal, specially crafted by renowned Northumberland artist Frances Gage, and a certificate of recognition.

The recipient will also be recognized at a ceremony during the Horizons of Friendship annual general meeting, as well as having a financial donation to one of Horizons’ development project in Central America or Mexico made in his or her honour.