COBOURG -

In all his years of association with Horizons of Friendship, Dr. Paul Caldwell has never been more impressed with a project than he is with the Maternal, Newborn and Child Health project.

It’s a $13-million project to run over four years in partnership with the Association for Health Promotion, Research and Education in Guatemala, funded through Global Affairs Canada (though Horizons has to raise its share of the money).

The idea is for 10-person teams of medical practitioners to go to Guatemala annually to learn what the reality is like, with return visits from their Guatemalan peers for the same purpose.

“I was really attracted to it, because it wasn’t about Canadians going somewhere and telling them what they should be doing,” recalled team member Taryn Woolsey of Bowmanville-based New Life Midwives.

“It was about a partner agency identifying those gaps and letting us know what they needed from us.”

Caldwell was along for the first visit to Totonicapan, Guatemala, last month, along with Woolsey and Cobourg Clinic registered nurse Michelle Verbeem. The team also included two other nurses and five other midwives.

The focus of last month’s visit was on midwifery and nursing care in an area where the midwife is the traditional birth attendant.

“This is the first time I have done any type of work like this, and it was a really interesting experience,” Woolsey said.

“One of the things I found really challenging is, the people have all the knowledge and skills we have here, but not necessarily the equipment or resources to execute it. The fact that women and children are dying in this country has nothing to do with the lack of skills — it’s identifying and getting them access to services fast enough, and public education,” she stated.

Verbeem finds the midwives very engaged. Though there’s a language barrier, she said, “through that other nonverbal communication, there was no barrier at all.

“We tracked through with them on part of their day. One of the midwives told us she travels two hours to visit one of their pregnant women, up and down hills, through ravines, past dogs — it was very eye-opening.”

Even in good athletic shoes, the Canadians had trouble negotiating hills a midwife took in her stride in sandals.

Verbeem works in concert with midwives at the Cobourg Clinic, taking care of vaccinations and well-baby visits for the little ones they deliver.

“There are no differences in care. It’s all about what they have and when they can have it,” she said.

They may have vaccines, for example — but once they’re exhausted, they have no idea when they can get more.

But she noticed that midwives rely so much on physical manipulation, as Woolsey’s peers do.

“They look at the eyes. They look at the colour to make sure they’re not yellow. They look at the fingers and toes to see if they are swollen. And they feel the baby,” Verbeem said.

Woolsey explained this part of the examination is to determine things like whether the baby’s head is down or if a breach birth can be expected.

Delivery is not the end of the matter, Verbeem noted. Some women deliver unassisted before a midwife can arrive — but post-partum problems do crop up regularly, and there may be no gas for the ambulance. In that case, a woman may have to be carried for hours to be taken for help.

It’s a culture where a large family confers status on the head of a household, a public testament to his masculinity. But a mother with many previous births is at greater risk of hemorrhage, Woolsey said.

“Twenty-five per cent of maternal deaths in Guatemala are due to post-partum hemorrhage,” she reported.

Midwives do as much as they can for the baby, but their attention must also be on the mother. And sometimes the father is not present to help. That can make for a situation with one practitioner and two acute patients.

Woolsey said the death rate would be higher if not for the knowledge and ingenuity of the midwives.

“Again and again, we were impressed with how well they do with limited resources,” Caldwell said.

“Wherever we went, whether it was a home or a hospital, we were — again — impressed that we are doing the same work, often the same way. Immunizations, delivery, the care of normal newborns.”

Cultural differences were something else, including a remarkably stoic acceptance of pain. Asked what they administered for labour pains, a representative of a clinic readily mentioned chamomile tea and perhaps sometimes the local equivalent of Tylenol.

“There’s the premise that pain is a normal part of life — don’t be afraid,” Caldwell said.

“We had so much respect for them!”

Midwifery is a four-year university course in Canada, Woolsey said, and a matter of life-long learning in Guatemala.

Verbeem heard of a woman who delivered two babies with very little help. Word got around that she knew a thing or two, other women came to her for help, and a practice was established.

“Our way of knowing is writing a test. Their way of knowing is experiencing, sharing, apprenticeship,” Caldwell said.

They were accompanied on their rounds one day by two young girls. Aged eight and 10, they had decided to be midwives, and their school was glad to excuse them for the day for this opportunity. Woolsey said this system sometimes sets up a qualitative-versus-quantitative conflict, where a patient needs more advanced medical care and the formally trained doctors dismiss a midwife’s assessment.

“Part of the project is to create that dialogue so both sides of the equation are able to talk and respect each other’s perspective,” she added.

“It was very interesting to learn about the cosmology or world view or world understanding,” Caldwell said.

“As opposed to ours, which is a very science-based, theirs is much more spiritual, with the belief that lots of things are interrelated and health is a balance of so many different things — not a specific problem arising.”

Many of the team members brought back beautifully embroidered bags they had been given as gifts. They were thanked so profusely everywhere they went, and given a party to celebrate their visit.

“It certainly expanded our professional lives, our professional experience of understanding, to see these things and literally walk in their shoes and walk in their clinics,” Caldwell said.

It was enlightening, for example, for them to make up bags for midwives containing equipment they specified. An umbrella was one of the first things they mentioned — because they have to walk everywhere, Verbeem speculated, or perhaps to fend off dogs.

They also requested some simple instruments and supplies, a flashlight, a bowl for the placenta, a tape measure to measure the baby and a scale to check its weight — your average Canadian Tire fish weigher is all it takes.

They also wanted gloves, blankets for mother and baby, and a sturdy washable apron.

The lovely colourful bags in which they packed them are now on sale at Horizons for $40 each as a fundraiser, along with the aprons at $15 each.

They look forward to welcoming their Guatemalan visitors — two doctors and three traditional Indigenous Maya midwives who will stay for 12 days (some of whom have never flown on a plane before).

Their travels will take them as far as Ottawa, and will include Trent, Ryerson and Queen’s universities.

They will be in Cobourg March 23, and their visit will include a public open house at the Horizons office (upstairs at 50 Covert St.) from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For more information or to RSVP, contact Raul Scorza at rscorza@horizons.ca or 905-372-5483 ext. 24.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

twitter.com/NT_cnasmith