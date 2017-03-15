Grandparent scam has surfaced locally

Detective Constable Larry Davis of the Cobourg Police Service reports that the Grandparent telephone scam has surfaced in the area.

“It would appear that unknown persons are attempting to use the 'emergency' or 'grandparent' scam in the Northumberland County area,” Davis's bulletin said.

“Culprits attempt to have — usually — elderly persons turn over money or redeemable gift cards in order to keep family members from going to jail.”

The culprits call, pretending to be police officers, lawyers or even family members to perpetrate the fraud on well-intentioned citizens, Davis added.

“Usually persons are told that a family member has been involved in an incident, in another country, and is in trouble. People area advised, to avoid that family member being arrested or sued, money or redeemable gift cards must be turned over immediately.”

The culprits are professionals, the bulletin said — believable and hard for police to identify.

Cobourg Police Service warns everyone to be aware that, if anyone contact you asking for money or private information that must be share immediately, the facts surrounding the request may be fictitious. The best thing to do in such a case is to hang up and call police immediately.

The police would also like local businesses that sell gift cards to be aware of this activity, especially when they observe elderly persons buying large quantities of gift cards.

They suggest consulting the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website for more information at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

Anyone with specific information is asked to call the police at 905-372-6821, and anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or http://stopcrimehere.ca/.