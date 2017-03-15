Dogs can donate blood in Colborne

COLBORNE -

Everyone knows about the opportunity to help others through donating blood for the Canadian Blood Services.

Not nearly as many know that their dogs might be able to help other dogs through donating blood for the Canadian Animal Blood Bank.

Though it is based in Winnipeg, a satellite location is in Colborne at Northumberland Veterinary Services, the Percy Street clinic in operation for more than 25 years, owned by veterinarians Lex Luttikhuis and his wife Michelle Chiunti.

This was done by Canadian Animal Blood Bank national laboratory co-ordinator Mary Robinson, Northumberland Veterinary Services registered veterinary technician Tammy Martell said.

“They went to different vet clinics to figure out who was capable of doing it, who wants to do all of this, how many blood donors can we get in a day,” Martell said prior to their January blood-donor clinic — the latest of several they have already held.

Robertson was first associated with the Canadian Animal Blood Bank when she lived in Winnipeg. She has since moved back to her home town of Trenton, where she continues to operate the service and set up the various clinics.

Where they once had to order blood from Winnipeg, Martel said, it's now as close as Trenton. From their blood-door clinics, they can also keep some frozen plasma on the premises, as well as some fresh blood. This means they have supplies they can share if other local practices need this help.

Or they have the option of possibly using a donor dog in an emergency. Each time a dog donates, it gets a preliminary blood test, so its blood type will be on file.

Martell was interviewed at the January blood-donor clinic — a service she believes in so much that she came in on her day off.

Being a blood donor is not for every dog, she said — that unfamiliar room, being on a high table, the needle, the sound of the pump that collects the donation, the length of time it must hold still.

But for the most part, Martel finds that an owner who projects calm will have a calm pet. And with familiar hands stroking its head and face, the dog will usually relax.

There are criteria a dog must fit in order to donate blood:

• Being one to eight years of age.

• Weighing more than 23 kg.

• Having up-to-date vaccinations and enjoying good general health.

• Having a good temperament.

Martell noted one big difference between a human blood donor and a canine one.

Giving blood makes a person a bit tired, and a blood donor will often be offered juice and a cookie as a restorative measure.

Giving blood releases adrenaline in a dog and, as the 450-ml. collection bag approaches the half-full mark, its body realizes that it's losing blood. Once in a while, there may be some agitation, as it wants to go into fight-or-flight mode.

Once it's over, the dog has the bandage as a badge of honour, and it also gets an official blood-donor kerchief (not to mention a generous helping of treats). There are special tags to mark a landmark donation (a dog's fifth or 10th, for example), which can be attached to its collar (much as a blood door might frame a certificate of appreciation).

Bringing in her three-year-old Great Pyrenees Shepherd cross Danny to make his eighth blood donation, Robinson said they have had some dogs that have donated 30 times.

Danny's first time was back at Red River College in Winnipeg, where the Canadian Animal Blood Bank is headquartered, and he has occasionally made donations as a sort of demonstration dog several times.

The procedure begins with a small blood test to determine if the dog is a suitable donor.

The test identifies blood type, checks for anemia and establishes if there are positive or negative antigens that could cause a reaction in a blood transfusion.

There is also a test for bacteria and tick-borne diseases, which lets the owner know if some kind of tick treatment is in order. Robinson finds that this can change from visit to visit, and she is seeing an increase in this kind of problem.

Once the test clears the dog to donate, it is lifted onto a cushy padded table and soothed by all available hands (with the most familiar hands getting the honour of holding and stroking its head).

It only takes 10 minutes, more or less, for the bag to fill. Danny's experience as a donor shows — there is no half-way-mark panic at all.

Then he enjoys the rewards every dog gets after giving blood — a big fuss made over him, as he rests for a few minutes before being lifted down.

The whole process only takes about 20 minutes, and Martell can usually fill every slot on a blood-donor day by making reminder calls to owners of previous donors (keeping in mind that a dog can donate every three months).

But new donors are always welcome, she said, and the next clinics are planned for March 22 and April 19.

For more information, call 905-355-1622.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith