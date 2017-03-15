Cramahe hopes reserves can reduce levies

CRAMAHE TOWNSHIP -

With budget deliberations winding down, Cramahe Township council is looking into tapping reserves to reduce levies.

With more than $4-million in various reserves, some of that money could be used to offset a tax increase, Councillor Tim Gilligan said.

“We shouldn't have reserves just for the sake of having reserves,” he said.

His fellow councillors agreed — as they went through a list of prospective capital purchases, suggestions were made that certain items could be obtained through reserves rather than through levies.

Capital items approved include the $150,000 new snowplough and two new pick-up trucks — though council expects some savings there. Manager of operations Jeff Hoskin admitted is $80,000 estimate was high.

Mayor Marc Coombs added that good used trucks might be acceptable, and Hoskin said that the tender could state both new and used offers are acceptable. Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Sandra Arthur suggested budgeting the item at $60,000.

Community-grant requests were also reviewed, but not all were granted.

While the Horticultural Society gets its $1,000, the Apple Blossom Tyme Festival its $2,000 and the West Northumberland Physician Recruitment Committee its $5,600, there were some refusals.

The Colborne Family Minor Hockey request was denied, since the municipality already provides the ice.

The $5,000 request from Northumberland Community Counselling Centre was also turned down.

“I think we should let the provincial and Federal government look after this,” Gilligan suggested.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith