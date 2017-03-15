County votes down farm tax relief

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Despite two impassioned pleas by a pair of rural mayors and the support of Northumberland County's warden, a recorded vote resulted in no tax-ratio relief for Northumberland farmers this year.

After removing himself from discussing a request by Northumberland County farmers at last month's county-council meeting to change the tax ratios between classes, reducing spiking taxes under reassessment on farmlands, Hamilton Township Mayor and long-time farmer Mark Lovshin said during Wednesday's council meeting that he had reviewed the Conflict of Interest Act about conflict of interest and determined he could be part of discussions.

Indeed, Lovshin suggested a compromise between what the farmers asked for at the last county-council session and the recommendation by county staff to keep the status quo.

The county has been a strong leader in the agriculture industry in Northumberland, including the development of the Agri-Food Centre to foster locally-grown food products. But if no tax relief is provided to county farmers, Lovshin said, that centre could sit idle in 10 years.

With the doubling of taxes due to reassessments this year, the profitability per acre plunges, he said providing an example of growing 20 acres of soybeans.

He likened the lack of profit “almost back to Robin Hood and peasant days,” and stressed that, with this tax load, “farming is in real crisis.”

Businesses and people in county towns rely on agriculture, Lovshin pointed out to his fellow urban county councillors. It's important to many that it survive.

Farmers are facing a “100% increase in property tax that will be devastating,” Cramahe Mayor Marc Coombs agreed.

It's important to maintain family farms, Coombs said. And unlike waterfront properties where families can chose to live or not, and a class that spiked in assessed values some years ago, farming has to take place where the land is located.

He suggested a 20% tax-ratio reduction from 25%, but this was not put to a vote. What was voted on, was Lovshin's motion for a reduction to 23% of the residential class.

Lovshin, Coombs and Warden Walas voted for that motion, but it was defeated in a recorded vote by Cobourg Mayor Gil Brocanier, Port Hope Mayor Bob Sanderson and Alnwick/Haldimand Mayor John Logel. Trent Hills Mayor Hector Macmillan was absent, but his council sent a resolution asking that the status quo remain.

Brocanier said the full impact on lowering the farm-tax ratio on all other classes needs to be known first before taking action, and Sanderson agreed.

Brocanier also recommended county farmers “go back to the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation, stating, “they are the drivers of this change.”

In an unprecedented move, county staff issued a media release days before the county council meeting to explain why staff was not recommending county councillors agree to the request by farmers to change tax ratios.

“The staff report (that councillors had not yet seen when the March 3 media release was issued) concludes that a shift would not be a sound approach to tax policy,” the report stated.

“Municipalities collect property taxes based on Municipal Property Assessment Corporation assessments determined by ‘fair market value;’ the tax system is rooted in owners paying based on what a property is worth. Shifting the tax burden between classes to address a particular increase sets a difficult precedent, whereby any class facing an increase could feasibly seek similar recourse. The report cites a similar example from the recent past where residential waterfront property owners were assessed with significant increases. In this case, no adjustments to tax ratios were considered.”

In the pre-county council meeting media release chief administrative officer Jennifer Moore stated that, “With respect to 2017 ratios, the task before us was to make a recommendation based on a balanced and equitable approach to taxation for all residents and businesses of Northumberland...After careful consideration of the potential impacts and outcomes across all tax classes related to the recently-updated MPAC assessments, our recommendation is that the Farm Tax Ratio remain at the existing rate of 25% of the Residential Tax Ratio.”

The release also stated that a detailed tax-policy review was being proposed and that a working group with farmers be established.

Northumberland County councillors were unanimous in their support for the creation of an Agriculture Working Group involving county staff and representatives from the local farming community, “where the County could further assist with local interests, challenges and concerns, as well as support escalation of pertinent items to upper levels of government,” as stated in the report.”

In a lengthy staff presentation prior to discussion and votes, the history of tax ratios and the uploading and downloading of services between the province and lower-tier governments was reviewed, ending with a summary of the reasons that tax relief to farmers at this time would only put the burden on to residential taxpayers.