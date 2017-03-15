Colborne Art Gallery reopens for 2017

The Colborne Art Gallery opens it first exhibition of 2017 with guest artist Ron Peter’s Power of the Pen, a collection of pen-and-ink drawings and paintings which offers us an intimate glimpse into his creative and physical journeys.

This visceral journey, as he explored Newfoundland on his motorbike, clearly demonstrates a love for both the built and natural elements of this harsh and unforgiving landscape. His extraordinary eye, fascination with detail and incredible technique combine in this exhibition to allow the viewer into a world both vibrant and incredibly fragile, as the Newfoundland of old clings to its roots while its structures turn to ruins. He shows us the strength of its people struggling against tremendous odds to continue a way of life under siege.

Power of the Pen runs through April 9.

Also to be enjoyed is work from the gallery’s collective of talented artists in a range of media that includes wood, clay, painting, and jewelry.

Artists who are interested in participating in the co-operative are encouraged to contact Jillian Roos-Markowitz at 905-373-6239.

The gallery is now offering art classes beginning this April. Please contact Rod Bergeron at 905-396-1167 or email at rod@studio3360.com.