Cobourg TV producer tackles YouTube

COBOURG -

Cobourg resident James Hergott is continuing to produce his Radical Body Transformation show for the Generation Iron Fitness Network in conjunction with the local Bodilogix gym.

He is also becoming a presence on YouTube with two initiatives — both based in his home town.

One is an interview show he finds is becoming well-regarded.

“Bruce Buffer of the UFC does the intro, and now the show has gotten picked up to go on Synaptop as an interview show conducted by myself,” Hergott announced.

One interview he conducted that got a lot of notice was with Dr. Jordan Peterson of the University of Toronto (which can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rabylMBCPKs).

"It already has over 6,000 views and 205 likes, with no dislikes," he said.

Hergott is also encouraged by the comments it has received, such as Richard Elliiott's remark that it is by far the best interview he has seen.

"This is the way you inteview a smart clnicla psychologist," Elliott said.

Hergott's other initiative is for a demographic he hasn't done much work for to date — children.

Partnering with Karin Lowe who used to co-own the Northumberland Hearing Centers, who is also a neighbour, he has started a children-based YouTube channel called Suburban Six Toys.

It features appearances by both, as well as by their children — between the two of them, they have five in all.

Hergott said a sample of their work can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=diIvZt8zVgY&t=5s.

"We use advanced green-screen technology, and we cover positive family friendly topics like anti-bullying and skipping school — but always with a humorous approach,” Hergott said.

He is proud to report that a couple of local grade schools have showed a couple of the skits.

“We film this 100% in Cobourg, and I feel that it's a relevant and fun thing that we intend to grow."