Cobourg Nissan Kodiaks announce 2017 home schedule

The Cobourg Nissan Kodiaks have released their home schedule for the 2017 Major Series Lacrosse Season.

Nine games will once again be played at the Cobourg Community Centre, most of them starting at 6 p.m. on Sundays including the home opener May 28 against the Oakville Rock.

The other Sunday evening games are June 4 vs the Brooklin Redmen, June 11 vs the Six Nations Chiefs, June 18 vs the Peterborough Lakers, June 25 vs Brooklin, July 9 vs Peterborough, July 16 vs the Brampton Excelsiors and July 23 vs Six Nations.

The one exception is a Thursday, July 6 match-up starting at 8 p.m. against Oakville.

Check out www.cobourgkodiaks.ca to purchase season tickets. The cost is $120 for adults, $80 for seniors and students, $40 for children under 12 and $315 for a family of four (two adults, two children).

Individual game tickets are also on sale at a cost of $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, $5 for children and $35 for a family of four.

Last season, the Kodiaks had the second highest attendance in the MSL with a total of 7,305 spectators in nine games for an average of 811.