Sports

Cobourg Cougars to face Wellington Dukes in next round

The Wellington Dukes advanced Tuesday night to become the opponent for the Cobourg Cougars in the Ontario Junior Hockey League North-East Conference semifinals.

A goal by Nic Mucci with 2:11 remaining in regulation time lifted the Dukes to a 3-2 victory in Game 7 against the Whitby Fury on Tuesday night in Whitby.

Wellington won the final two games of the series, including a Game 6 overtime victory. The Dukes led the series 2-0 early on before falling behind 3-2 to the Fury.

Cobourg is coming off a four-game sweep over the Kingston Voyageurs in the opening round.

Schedule information for the Cougars-Dukes series will be announced soon.