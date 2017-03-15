The Wellington Dukes advanced Tuesday night to become the opponent for the Cobourg Cougars in the Ontario Junior Hockey League North-East Conference semifinals.

A goal by Nic Mucci with 2:11 remaining in regulation time lifted the Dukes to a 3-2 victory in Game 7 against the Whitby Fury on Tuesday night in Whitby.

Wellington won the final two games of the series, including a Game 6 overtime victory. The Dukes led the series 2-0 early on before falling behind 3-2 to the Fury.

Cobourg is coming off a four-game sweep over the Kingston Voyageurs in the opening round.

Schedule information for the Cougars-Dukes series will be announced soon.