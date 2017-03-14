About a month after her life-long dream came true, Cobourg Collegiate Institute student Kylie Dennis was seriously injured in a March-break skiing accident.

On Friday — just weeks after accompanying a school group to Tanzania to work with the children of Kilema — the Grade 10 student was taken to the neurology trauma unit at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children suffering from a severe brain injury.

The details were set out on a crowd-funding site that has been set up to hep her family with expenses.

“Kylie has 3 brain bleeds, 2 neck fractures and a broken jaw. But we won't know the full extent of the damage until Kylie wakes up,” it said.

Kylie has long been a familiar face to the community beyond her St. Peter's Anglican Church congregation for her years of organizing A Taste of Africa fundraisers to support the church's work in Malawi. In December, she shared her story with the young students at her alma mater, Baltimore Public School, as she prepared to accompany her principal Jeff Kawzenuk to Tanzania on his annual Journey of Hope school trip.

Kylie told the assembly how she’d had an impulse to make a difference in the world at age five, especially helping children less fortunate than herself and her sister.

“I love school, so I decided I wanted to send kids to school. So I made a fundraiser called Taste of Africa,” she said.

This became an annual event at St. Peter’s, an African-themed evening of food, entertainment and silent auction that supported AIDS orphans in Malawi through the church’s partnership with St. Mark’s Church in Mzuzu.

Interviewed in 2014, just prior to her sixth annual Taste of Africa, she said she had raised roughly $15,000 to date for the children.

Then, as she told the Baltimore Public School kids, she got the chance to do even more.

“When I came to high school, I had the opportunity of applying to go on this amazing Journey of Hope to Africa. And when I got accepted, I’m not going to lie — I cried a little. It’s a dream come true,” Kylie said.

She said she was most excited about the chance to meet with the kids and teach them, “because one day I hope to travel the world and become a teacher.”

Kylie is the daughter of Ed and Dianne Dennis. The family is staying in Toronto while Kylie's condition is further assessed, and the website aims to raise money to help with these expenses.

The site is https://www.youcaring.com/kyliedennis-775199.

