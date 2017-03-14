The owner of a full service pot dispensary store that was busted last year pleaded guilty to two charges in February in Cobourg court.

South Shore Wellness - Full Service Cannabis Dispensary, which was located at 8987 County Road 45 in Roseneath, was busted on Aug. 17, 2016 by members of the Ontario Provincial Police Central East Drug Unit, assisted by Northumberland OPP.

The operator of the facility, Timothy Tucker, was arrested at the scene and taken away in handcuffs. He faced four charges under the Criminal Code including using a forged document, possession for the purpose of trafficking (marijuana), proceeds of crime (less than $5,000) and possession for the purpose of trafficking (cannabis resin).

On Feb. 27, 2017, Tucker pleaded guilty to using a forged document and possession for the purpose of trafficking (marijuana).

The two other charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking (cannabis resin) and proceeds of crime were withdrawn.

Northumberland Today first reported on the dispensary that had been operating for approximately two months prior to being taken down by police.

As a result of the story of the dispensary, Tucker had said the story in the paper was good for the business, but just hours after his arrest in August he had no comment.

A number of types of marijuana and other items were seized from the store including hash oil, and different types of product including Critical Mass, White Cookies, Rock Star, Sweet Tooth, Bruce Banner and White Widow.

Tucker received a penalty of a suspended sentence with probation for one year and a $200 victim surcharge for uttering a forged document.

For possession for the purpose of trafficking, he was fined $10,000 and a victim surcharge of $3,000 and there was a forfeiture order of all items seized.

