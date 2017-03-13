The Bachelor’s Nick Viall just can’t seem to leave reality TV alone.

After Monday night’s Bachelor season 21 finale airs, the 36-year-old Wisconsin native will hit the dance floor for the Season 24 opener of Dancing With the Stars with partner Peta Murgatroyd on March 20.

“It’s something I’m going to work hard on,” said Viall, who was also on the Bachelorette twice and Bachelor in Paradise once.

“I have a lot of excitement,” added Viall who claims dancing is not one of his hidden talents. “I don’t know what to expect. I want to have a lot of fun but I’m also taking it seriously. I’m going to try my best and it sounds like an amazing experience so I’m really excited to see what will happen.”

Before the Bachelor finale, we tried to get Viall to spill the beans on whether it’s Montreal special education teacher Vanessa Grimaldi or Arkansas boutique owner Raven Gates he offers the final rose to as we spoke to him down the line from L.A.

What can you say about the finale?

It’s crazy and dramatic.

More so than any other season?

Of course.

We already knew that it didn’t work out with you and Dallas attorney Rachel Lindsay before she was eliminated last week as she was previously announced as the newest Bachelorette. Was the timing strange for you?

It’s certainly not typical. They announced me a week before [Bachelor in] Paradise ended so it’s not unprecedented. But, at the same time, those decisions are kind of way above me and they don’t consult me at all, so I can’t really speak to why that decision was made. I can only assume, like with me, the show is about finding love, and part of that is making sure you have the right people as part of the show. And my guess is they wanted to give themselves more time to find the right men for Rachel.

Were you surprised that the outrageous Corinne Olympios, who you sent packing after the hometown date, became the season’s breakout star?

No, I wasn’t really surprised. I kind of anticipated Corrine being a big personality... she might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but she’s comfortable with who she is and I think that’s something that’s a great thing.

Why did you keep Corrine around as long as you did? Was it her sense of humour?

Being with someone who is willing to just have some fun, and not take life so seriously, and joke around and be goofy and playful, they’re all things in a relationship that I would love to have. I think as a person she brings a lot of things to a relationship.

The Bachelor finale airs Monday night on ABC and City.

