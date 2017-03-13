Solar farm information session set for March 30

PORT HOPE -

A solar farm developer who has already been given a contract to build a 500-kilowatt ground-mount installation at 6339 Ganaraska Road in the Municipality of Port Hope is holding a public information session at the end of this month.

The meeting is set for March 30 between 6 and 8 p.m. at the Canton Municipal Office, says Port Hope planning staffer, Theodhora Merepeza.

The project has already drawn the ire of local residents including neighbouring farmer, John Kordas, who maintains, despite a study to the contrary, the property is prime agricultural land.

The council of the Municipality of Port Hope (MPH) is not supporting the solar development, Merepeza said, because when the proponent came to a planning committee it did not have enough data for staff to make a recommendation.

At the upcoming information session being held by Rensola, its representative(s) will answer questions about the project that the public may have, she said. Council reps and staff will also be there but, she continued, “this is not our project...it did not get council’s approval.”

In fact, she explained, the process is that the provincial government has set the rules, taking away planning authority from the municipality.

The municipality will answer what questions come from residents which it can, but details about the project must be answered by the developer, Merepeza stressed.

Rensola purchased the project from Green Life Solar which was the actual company to come to the municipal planning meeting several years ago, she also said.

In a recent interview, Rensola’s construction manager Brendan Phillips said a study indicates the soil is not prime agricultural land and in his view there was nothing that could be done to stop the contract.

He also offered to talk to anyone who has questions via telephone at 705 241-3514 or at brendan.phillips@renesola.com.

Port Hope Councillor Louise Ferrie-Blecher said in an e-mail that she announced that this meeting was to take place at the committee-of-the-whole meeting March 8 and asked the MPH clerk to post a notice on the municipality’s website.

“While this meeting is being hosted and presented by ReneSola, I, along with some staff from the Municipality, will be attending so we can answer questions pertaining to the role that the Municipality has in this project and the other solar applications that have been approved by the provincial government.”

