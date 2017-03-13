Open House Tasting March 21 in Colborne

COBOURG -

Northumberland County is inviting you to come taste test some amazing made-in-Northumberland foods.

From pastas and marinades to alcoholic beverages and barbecue sauces, tickets for the open house at the Ontario Agri-Food Venture Centre can be acquired online.

Some of those participating include the William Street Brewery and Dotties’s Sauces, Pasta Tavola and Doo Doo’s tarts, says county spokesperson Kate Campbell.

“Join award-winning food entrepreneurs on March 21 as they showcase their delectable delights at an ‘Open House Tasting’ at the Ontario Agri-Food Venture Centre in Colborne,” states a media release about the event.

“Take a ’taste journey’ through the centre, learning how these entrepreneurs leveraged either the equipment and processing capabilities of this state-of-the-art facility, or the resulting products, to form their creations.”

Tickets are free but space is limited, hence the registration requested at

www.eventbrite.ca/e/oafvc-open-house-tickets-32472951472.

The location of the Ontario Agri-Food Venture Centre is at 116 Industrial Park Road in Colborne.

Northumberland County is a key partner in the venture centre spearheaded by its development department.

Taste testing and talking with the foodies who have created the foods, sauces and drinks takes place from 7 to 10 p.m.

