Ice Dogs host first two games of OMHA final

The Baltimore Ice Dogs hosted the Hanover Falcons for the first two games of the Ontario Minor Hockey Association Atom CC championship series this past weekend.

Despite strong play by the Ice Dogs, Hanover won both games to take a commanding lead in the six-point series. The Falcons hold a 4-0 lead in points following a 6-3 win Saturday evening at the Baltimore Recreation Centre and an 8-3 win on Sunday afternoon.

Zane MacLeod scored twice for the Ice Dogs in the series opener Saturday while Hunter Hogg tallied the other goal. On Sunday, Ben Hansen scored all three goals for Baltimore.

Hanover will have two chances to win the OMHA championship on home ice this weekend – Saturday night and if necessary Sunday afternoon – while the Ice Dogs will attempt to force a fifth game back in Baltimore on Saturday, March 25.