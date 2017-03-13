Federal funding will create skilled trade jobs

COBOURG -

Job-creation funding for 23 skilled graduates to work at small-and-medium-sized businesses in eastern Ontario was rolled out by Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Kim Rudd on Monday.

Getting the word out about the $488,000 available under the Eastern Ontario Youth STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and Technical Skilled Trades Job Creation pilot project will be handled by the Northumberland Manufacturers’ Association in conjunction with its fellow associations in Quinte and the Kawarthas, Rudd said.

“The funding will invest in the next generation of young STEM graduates in rural Eastern Ontario’s advanced manufacturing sector, resulting in 23 new full-time positions which will benefit Eastern Ontario,” a media release states. “All recent STEM graduates are eligible with particular emphasis on attracting women STEM graduates.”

Up to two-thirds of a young hire’s salary, a maximum of $20,000, can be funded through this program.

Applications from eligible companies are now being taken on a “first come, first serve basis,” Northumberland CFDC executive director Wendy Curtis said in an interview.

Northumberland CFDC is the body through which the federal funds are being streamed.

“This allows our children to have jobs in advanced areas...and they never have to leave home,” Rudd said.

Through the Northumberland CFDC’s efforts we are “creating jobs right here in our own back yard,” she stressed.

More such announcements about funding and companies making technological breakthroughs will be coming, the MP predicted.

The announcement was made at Protoplast Inc. in Cobourg which received $75,000 in Eastern Ontario Development funding last year to manufacture innovative, environmentally-friendly G-cans for transporting gasoline and diesel fuels using a 3D printing process to create prototypes.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald